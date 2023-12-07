Congrats to the Winners of the 2023 CHIRBy Awards!

On December 7, 2023, we came together for the 2023 Chicago Review of Books (CHIRBy) Awards, co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago! Now in its eighth year, the CHIRBy Awards honor the best fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays and stories that feature Chicago and our strong literary community.

Congratulations to this year’s winners and to all of our incredible finalists!

(Read the shortlist here)

Poetry:

I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times

By Taylor Byas

Soft Skull

Nonfiction:

King: A Life

By Jonathan Eig

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Fiction:

Bliss Montage: Stories

By Ling Ma

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Essay/Short Story:

“After the Buses: Meet the Migrants at the Center of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis”

By Madison Savedra

Block Club Chicago & Borderless Magazine

The Adam Morgan Literary Leadership Award:

This year the Adam Morgan Literary Leadership Award went to Javier Ramirez and Kristin Enola Gilbert, co-owners of Exile in Bookville, for their lifelong stewardship of independent bookselling and continued work in connecting authors and readers in Chicago, as well as Javier’s ongoing series Publishing Cocktails which brings together members of Chicago’s thriving publishing scene.

A huge thank you to this year’s judges, which included many of the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:

Chair

Michael Welch, Editor-In-Chief

Booksellers

Chicago Review of Books Staff