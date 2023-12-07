Congrats to the Winners of the 2023 CHIRBy Awards!

On December 7, 2023, we came together for the 2023 Chicago Review of Books (CHIRBy) Awards, co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago! Now in its eighth year, the CHIRBy Awards honor the best fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays and stories that feature Chicago and our strong literary community.
Congratulations to this year’s winners and to all of our incredible finalists!
(Read the shortlist here)
Poetry:
I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times
By Taylor Byas
Soft Skull
Nonfiction:
King: A Life
By Jonathan Eig
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Fiction:
Bliss Montage: Stories
By Ling Ma
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Essay/Short Story:
“After the Buses: Meet the Migrants at the Center of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis”
By Madison Savedra
Block Club Chicago & Borderless Magazine
The Adam Morgan Literary Leadership Award:
This year the Adam Morgan Literary Leadership Award went to Javier Ramirez and Kristin Enola Gilbert, co-owners of Exile in Bookville, for their lifelong stewardship of independent bookselling and continued work in connecting authors and readers in Chicago, as well as Javier’s ongoing series Publishing Cocktails which brings together members of Chicago’s thriving publishing scene.
A huge thank you to this year’s judges, which included many of the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:
Chair
Michael Welch, Editor-In-Chief
Booksellers
- Jeff Deutsch, Seminary Co-op and 57th Street Books
- Rebecca George, Volumes Bookcafe
- Wayne Giacalone, Madison Street Books
- Sarah Hollenbeck, Women & Children First
- Stephanie Kitchen, City Lit Books
- Mandy Medley, Pilsen Community Books
- Suzy Takacs, The Book Cellar
- Greg Zimmerman, StoryStudio & Roscoe Books
Chicago Review of Books Staff
- Sara Batkie, Editor-at-Large
- Ian Battaglia, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Sarah Blakley-Cartwright, CHIRB Publishing Director
- Mandana Chaffa, CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Farooq Chaudhry, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Sara Cutaia, Editor-in-Chief at Arcturus Magazine and CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Rachel León, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Elizabeth McNeill, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Adam Morgan, CHIRB Founding Editor
- Vic Schultz, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Jen St. Jude, CHIRB alum
- Cait Stout, CHIRB Daily Editor