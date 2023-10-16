Announcing the 2023 Chicago Review of Books Awards Shortlist

The Chicago Review of Books is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2023 Chicago Review of Books (CHIRBy) Awards!

Now in its eighth year, the CHIRBy Awards honor the best fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays and stories that feature Chicago and our strong literary community. Eligible titles include works published between September 1, 2022 and September 1, 2023 that were either written by authors living in the Chicagoland area or titles in which Chicago plays a prominent role.

The winners in all four categories will be announced at the 8th annual CHIRBy Awards! Save the date for Thursday, December 7 as we come together with StoryStudio Chicago and the brightest stars in publishing today at Volumes Bookcafe to celebrate the past year in writing. More information coming soon!

2023 FICTION SHORTLIST

Island City

By Laura Adamczyk

FSG Originals

Maddalena and the Dark

By Julia Fine

Flatiron Books

Biography of X

By Catherine Lacey

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Bliss Montage: Stories

By Ling Ma

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Extended Stay

By Juan Martinez

University of Arizona Press

Book of Extraordinary Tragedies

By Joe Meno

Akashic Books

Good Night, Irene

By Luis Alberto Urrea

Little Brown and Company

2023 NONFICTION SHORTLIST

King: A Life

By Jonathan Eig

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Who Is the City For?: Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago

By Blair Kamin

With Photographs by Lee Bey

University of Chicago Press

Choosing Family: A Memoir of Queer Motherhood and Black Resistance

By Francesca Royster

Abrams Press

BFF: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found

By Christie Tate

Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster

The Wandering Womb: Essays in Search of Home

By S.L. Wisenberg

University of Massachusetts Press

2023 POETRY SHORTLIST

I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times

By Taylor Byas

Soft Skull

Dialect of Distant Harbors

By Dipika Mukherjee

CavanKerry Press

Where Are the Snows

By Kathleen Rooney

Texas Review Press

Trace Evidence

By Charif Shanahan

Tin House Books

Super Sad Black Girl

By Diamond Sharp

Haymarket Books

2023 Essay/Short Story Shortlist

“Black cowboy culture in Chicago lives on”

By Bianca Cseke & Meha Ahmad

WBEZ

“Question Mark, Ohio”

By Joe Meno and Dan Sinker

An immersive shortform narrative series run on Instagram & online

“Why you talking to a bum?”

By Katie Prout

Chicago Reader

“After the Buses: Meet the Migrants at the Center of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis”

By Madison Savedra

Block Club Chicago & Borderless Magazine

“Life and Death in Chicago’s Most Dangerous Bike Lane”

By Casey Toner and Mina Bloom

Block Club Chicago & Illinois Answers Project

2023 SHORTLIST JUDGES

Chair

Michael Welch, Editor-In-Chief

Booksellers

Chicago Review of Books Staff