Announcing the 2023 Chicago Review of Books Awards Shortlist

The Chicago Review of Books is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2023 Chicago Review of Books (CHIRBy) Awards!
Now in its eighth year, the CHIRBy Awards honor the best fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays and stories that feature Chicago and our strong literary community. Eligible titles include works published between September 1, 2022 and September 1, 2023 that were either written by authors living in the Chicagoland area or titles in which Chicago plays a prominent role.
The winners in all four categories will be announced at the 8th annual CHIRBy Awards! Save the date for Thursday, December 7 as we come together with StoryStudio Chicago and the brightest stars in publishing today at Volumes Bookcafe to celebrate the past year in writing. More information coming soon!
2023 FICTION SHORTLIST
Island City
By Laura Adamczyk
FSG Originals
Maddalena and the Dark
By Julia Fine
Flatiron Books
Biography of X
By Catherine Lacey
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Bliss Montage: Stories
By Ling Ma
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Extended Stay
By Juan Martinez
University of Arizona Press
Book of Extraordinary Tragedies
By Joe Meno
Akashic Books
Good Night, Irene
By Luis Alberto Urrea
Little Brown and Company
2023 NONFICTION SHORTLIST
King: A Life
By Jonathan Eig
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Who Is the City For?: Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago
By Blair Kamin
With Photographs by Lee Bey
University of Chicago Press
Choosing Family: A Memoir of Queer Motherhood and Black Resistance
By Francesca Royster
Abrams Press
BFF: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found
By Christie Tate
Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster
The Wandering Womb: Essays in Search of Home
By S.L. Wisenberg
University of Massachusetts Press
2023 POETRY SHORTLIST
I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times
By Taylor Byas
Soft Skull
Dialect of Distant Harbors
By Dipika Mukherjee
CavanKerry Press
Where Are the Snows
By Kathleen Rooney
Texas Review Press
Trace Evidence
By Charif Shanahan
Tin House Books
Super Sad Black Girl
By Diamond Sharp
Haymarket Books
2023 Essay/Short Story Shortlist
“Black cowboy culture in Chicago lives on”
By Bianca Cseke & Meha Ahmad
WBEZ
“Question Mark, Ohio”
By Joe Meno and Dan Sinker
An immersive shortform narrative series run on Instagram & online
“Why you talking to a bum?”
By Katie Prout
Chicago Reader
“After the Buses: Meet the Migrants at the Center of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis”
By Madison Savedra
Block Club Chicago & Borderless Magazine
“Life and Death in Chicago’s Most Dangerous Bike Lane”
By Casey Toner and Mina Bloom
Block Club Chicago & Illinois Answers Project
2023 SHORTLIST JUDGES
Chair
Michael Welch, Editor-In-Chief
Booksellers
- Jeff Deutsch, Seminary Co-op and 57th Street Books
- Rebecca George, Volumes Bookcafe
- Wayne Giacalone, Madison Street Books
- Sarah Hollenbeck, Women & Children First
- Stephanie Kitchen, City Lit Books
- Mandy Medley, Pilsen Community Books
- Suzy Takacs, The Book Cellar
- Greg Zimmerman, StoryStudio & Roscoe Books
Chicago Review of Books Staff
- Ian Battaglia, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Sarah Blakley-Cartwright, CHIRB Publishing Director
- Mandana Chaffa, CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Farooq Chaudhry, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Sara Cutaia, Editor-in-Chief at Arcturus Magazine and CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Rachel León, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Elizabeth McNeill, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Adam Morgan, CHIRB Founding Editor
- Vic Schultz, CHIRB Daily Editor