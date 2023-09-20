Founded in 2016, the Chicago Review of Books Awards (CHIRBy Awards) celebrate the exemplary works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short stories & essays published by authors from the Chicago literary community. The awards are voted on by a committee of local booksellers and the Chicago Review of Books staff.

The Chicago Review of Books also introduced the Adam Morgan Literary Leadership Award to our annual awards ceremony in 2019. Named after our founding editor Adam Morgan, the award honors individuals for their contributions to the Chicago literary community through service, advocacy, and stewardship.

For more information about the CHIRBy Awards ceremony, visit the StoryStudio event page.

Past Winners

Fiction

2022 – The School For Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan

2021 – The Upstairs House by Julia Fine

2020 – The Lost Book of Adana Moreau by Michael Zapata

2019 – False Bingo by Jac Jemc

2018 – The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

2017 – How to Behave in a Crowd by Camille Bordas

2016 – The Lightkeepers by Abby Geni

Nonfiction

2022 – Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir by Erika L. Sánchez

2021 – Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner

2020 – Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

2019 – Burn the Place by Iliana Regan

2018 – Ghosts in the Schoolyard: Racism and School Closings on Chicago’s South Side by Eve L. Ewing

2017 – The Wrong Way to Save Your Life by Megan Stielstra

2016 – The South Side by Natalie Y. Moore

Poetry

2022 – Against Heaven by Kemi Alabi

2021 – Wolf Lamb Bomb by Aviya Kushner

2020 – Too Much Midnight by Krista Franklin

2019 – 1919 by Eve L. Ewing

2018 – Citizen Illegal by José Olivarez

2017 – Electric Archces by Eve L. Ewing

2016 – child in a winter house brightening by Abigail Zimmer

Essay/Short Story

2022 – “It’s quiet around here until it’s not” by Salem Collo-Julin in Chicago Reader

2021 – “The climate crisis haunts Chicago’s future. A Battle Between a Great City and a Great Lake” by Dan Egan in The New York Times

2020 – “When reporting on movement actions, revolutionary joy must be given the same space as the struggle” by Matt Harvey in The TRiiBE

2019 – “An Axe for the Frozen Sea” by Megan Stielstra in Believer Magazine

2018 – “After Unthinkable Loss” by Sarah Conway, photos by Sebastián Hidalgo in City Bureau / Chicago Magazine

Adam Morgan Literary Leadership Award

2022 – Jeff Deutsch, Director of Seminary Co-op Bookstores

2021 – Kathleen Rooney, Founder of Poems While You Wait and Rose Metal Press

2020 – D.L. Mullen, Owner of Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery

2019 – Ydalmi Noriega, Vice President of Programs and Engagement at Poetry Foundation