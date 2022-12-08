Congrats to the Winners of the 2022 CHIRBy Awards!

Chicago Review of Books
On December 8, 2022, we came together for the 2022 CHIRBy Awards, co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago! Now in its seventh year, the CHIRBy Awards is our annual celebration of the Chicago literary community where we honor the best Chicago-focused fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays.

Congratulations to this year’s winners and to all of our incredible finalists!

Poetry:

Against Heaven
By Kemi Alabi
Graywolf Press

Nonfiction:

Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir
By Erika L. Sánchez
Viking

Fiction:

The School For Good Mothers
By Jessamine Chan
Simon & Schuster

Essay/Short Story:

“It’s quiet around here until it’s not”
By Salem Collo-Julin
Chicago Reader

The Adam Morgan Literary Leadership Award:

This year the Adam Morgan Literary Leadership Award went to Director of Seminary Co-op Bookstores Jeff Deutsch for his long-time advocacy of independent bookselling and the Chicago literary community, as well as his work to republish Leon Forrest’s Divine Days.

A huge thank you to this year’s judges, which included many of the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:

Chair

Michael Welch, Editor-In-Chief

