Announcing the 2022 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist

The Chicago Review of Books is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2022 CHIRBy Awards!

Now in its seventh year, the CHIRBy Awards recognizes the best fiction, nonfiction, and short essays that feature Chicago and our strong literary community. Eligible titles include works published between September 1, 2021 and September 1, 2022 that were either written by authors living in the Chicagoland area or titles in which Chicago plays a prominent role.

The winners in each category will be announced at the 7th annual CHIRBy Awards, our first in-person ceremony in two years. Save the date for Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 PM CT as we come together with StoryStudio Chicago and the brightest stars in publishing today at Volumes Bookcafe to celebrate the past year in writing. More information coming soon!

All funds raised will help support the Chicago Review of Books. We hope to see you there!

2022 FICTION SHORTLIST

The School For Good Mothers

By Jessamine Chan

Simon & Schuster

Marrying the Ketchups

By Jennifer Close

Knopf Publishing Group

Cyclorama

By Adam Langer

Bloomsbury Publishing

Mount Chicago

By Adam Levin

Doubleday Books

Last Summer on State Street

By Toya Wolfe

William Morrow & Company

2022 NONFICTION SHORTLIST

Autoportrait

By Jesse Ball

Catapult

Energy Never Dies: Afro-Optimism & Creativity in Chicago

By Ayana Contreras

University of Illinois Press

The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER

By Thomas Fisher

One World

Cost of Living: Essays

By Emily Maloney

Henry Holt & Company

Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir

By Erika L. Sánchez

Viking

2022 POETRY SHORTLIST

Against Heaven

By Kemi Alabi

Graywolf Press

Refuse to Disappear

By Tara Betts

Word Works

A Hundred Lovers

By Richie Hofmann

Knopf Publishing Group

There Are Trans People Here

By H. Melt

Haymarket Books

oh, you thought this was a date?!: Apocalypse Poems

By C. Russell Price

Northwestern University Press

2021 ESSAY & FEATURE WRITING SHORTLIST

“Aging in the shadows: A crisis of older undocumented workers awaits Illinois”

By Carlos Ballesteros & Laura Rodriguez Presa

Chicago Tribune & Injustice Watch

“It’s quiet around here until it’s not”

By Salem Collo-Julin

Chicago Reader

“Disciplining Your Toddler at the End of the World”

By Julia Fine

TIME

“Black women, femmes, and girls must be included in police violence narratives”

By Tonia Hill

The TRiiBE

“From Playgrounds to Policing”

By Oenone Kubie

South Side Weekly

2022 SHORTLIST JUDGES

Chair

Michael Welch, Editor-In-Chief