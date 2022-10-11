Announcing the 2022 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist

The Chicago Review of Books is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2022 CHIRBy Awards!
Now in its seventh year, the CHIRBy Awards recognizes the best fiction, nonfiction, and short essays that feature Chicago and our strong literary community. Eligible titles include works published between September 1, 2021 and September 1, 2022 that were either written by authors living in the Chicagoland area or titles in which Chicago plays a prominent role.
The winners in each category will be announced at the 7th annual CHIRBy Awards, our first in-person ceremony in two years. Save the date for Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 PM CT as we come together with StoryStudio Chicago and the brightest stars in publishing today at Volumes Bookcafe to celebrate the past year in writing. More information coming soon!
All funds raised will help support the Chicago Review of Books. We hope to see you there!
2022 FICTION SHORTLIST
The School For Good Mothers
By Jessamine Chan
Simon & Schuster
Marrying the Ketchups
By Jennifer Close
Knopf Publishing Group
Cyclorama
By Adam Langer
Bloomsbury Publishing
Mount Chicago
By Adam Levin
Doubleday Books
Last Summer on State Street
By Toya Wolfe
William Morrow & Company
2022 NONFICTION SHORTLIST
Autoportrait
By Jesse Ball
Catapult
Energy Never Dies: Afro-Optimism & Creativity in Chicago
By Ayana Contreras
University of Illinois Press
The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER
By Thomas Fisher
One World
Cost of Living: Essays
By Emily Maloney
Henry Holt & Company
Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir
By Erika L. Sánchez
Viking
2022 POETRY SHORTLIST
Against Heaven
By Kemi Alabi
Graywolf Press
Refuse to Disappear
By Tara Betts
Word Works
A Hundred Lovers
By Richie Hofmann
Knopf Publishing Group
There Are Trans People Here
By H. Melt
Haymarket Books
oh, you thought this was a date?!: Apocalypse Poems
By C. Russell Price
Northwestern University Press
2021 ESSAY & FEATURE WRITING SHORTLIST
“Aging in the shadows: A crisis of older undocumented workers awaits Illinois”
By Carlos Ballesteros & Laura Rodriguez Presa
Chicago Tribune & Injustice Watch
“It’s quiet around here until it’s not”
By Salem Collo-Julin
Chicago Reader
“Disciplining Your Toddler at the End of the World”
By Julia Fine
TIME
“Black women, femmes, and girls must be included in police violence narratives”
By Tonia Hill
The TRiiBE
“From Playgrounds to Policing”
By Oenone Kubie
South Side Weekly
2022 SHORTLIST JUDGES
Chair
Michael Welch, Editor-In-Chief
- Rebecca George, Volumes Bookcafe
- Thomas Flynn, Volumes Bookcafe
- Jeff Deutsch, Seminary Co-op and 57th Street Books
- Sarah Hollenbeck, Women & Children First
- Stephanie Kitchen, City Lit Books
- Suzy Takacs, The Book Cellar
- Javier Ramirez, Exile in Bookville
- Dana Dunham, Managing Director
- Sara Batkie, CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Adam Morgan, CHIRB Founding Editor
- Jen St. Jude, Editor-at-Large
- Sarah Blakley-Cartwright, CHIRB Publishing Director
- Sara Cutaia, Editor-in-Chief at Arcturus Magazine and CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Mandana Chaffa, CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Christina Drill – CHIRB Social Media Editor
- Cait Stout, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Rachel León, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Elizabeth McNeill, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Farooq Chaudhry, CHIRB Daily Editor