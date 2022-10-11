Chicago Review of Books
Announcing the 2022 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist
Announcing the 2022 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist

by
October 11, 2022

The Chicago Review of Books is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2022 CHIRBy Awards!

Now in its seventh year, the CHIRBy Awards recognizes the best fiction, nonfiction, and short essays that feature Chicago and our strong literary community. Eligible titles include works published between September 1, 2021 and September 1, 2022 that were either written by authors living in the Chicagoland area or titles in which Chicago plays a prominent role.

The winners in each category will be announced at the 7th annual CHIRBy Awards, our first in-person ceremony in two years. Save the date for Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 PM CT as we come together with StoryStudio Chicago and the brightest stars in publishing today at Volumes Bookcafe to celebrate the past year in writing. More information coming soon!

All funds raised will help support the Chicago Review of Books. We hope to see you there!

2022 FICTION SHORTLIST

The School For Good Mothers
By Jessamine Chan
Simon & Schuster

Marrying the Ketchups
By Jennifer Close
Knopf Publishing Group

Cyclorama
By Adam Langer
Bloomsbury Publishing

Mount Chicago
By Adam Levin
Doubleday Books

Last Summer on State Street
By Toya Wolfe
William Morrow & Company

2022 NONFICTION SHORTLIST

Autoportrait
By Jesse Ball
Catapult

Energy Never Dies: Afro-Optimism & Creativity in Chicago
By Ayana Contreras
University of Illinois Press

The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER
By Thomas Fisher
One World

Cost of Living: Essays
By Emily Maloney
Henry Holt & Company

Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir
By Erika L. Sánchez
Viking

2022 POETRY SHORTLIST

Against Heaven
By Kemi Alabi
Graywolf Press

Refuse to Disappear
By Tara Betts
Word Works

A Hundred Lovers
By Richie Hofmann
Knopf Publishing Group

There Are Trans People Here
By H. Melt
Haymarket Books

oh, you thought this was a date?!: Apocalypse Poems
By C. Russell Price
Northwestern University Press

2021 ESSAY & FEATURE WRITING SHORTLIST

“Aging in the shadows: A crisis of older undocumented workers awaits Illinois”
By Carlos Ballesteros & Laura Rodriguez Presa
Chicago Tribune & Injustice Watch

“It’s quiet around here until it’s not”
By Salem Collo-Julin
Chicago Reader

“Disciplining Your Toddler at the End of the World”
By Julia Fine
TIME

“Black women, femmes, and girls must be included in police violence narratives”
By Tonia Hill
The TRiiBE

“From Playgrounds to Policing”
By Oenone Kubie
South Side Weekly

2022 SHORTLIST JUDGES

Chair

Michael Welch, Editor-In-Chief

