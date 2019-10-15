Features

The Nonfiction Shortlist for the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Award

5 Chicago writers are shortlisted.

by Amy Brady
For the fourth year in a row, the Chicago Review of Books Award for Nonfiction (in partnership with Story Studio) will recognize the best creative nonfiction books published by Chicago-based writers in the 2019 calendar year.

Below are the five finalists for the 2019 award for nonfiction, along with this year’s judges. Congrats to past winners Natalie Y. Moore, Megan Stielstra, and Eve L. Ewing.

Earlier this week we announced the shortlist for poetry. Later this week we’ll announce the shortlist for fiction and best stand-alone essay or short story. And on Friday, we’ll announce the recipient of a new award called the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award. It’s named for our founding editor and given to a tireless advocate of Chicago literature.

The winners in each category will be announced at a ceremony on December 6th at Ravenswood Events Center in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now! Choose from a “Golden Ticket” VIP Option, or General Admission. All funds raised will help support The Story Matters Foundation and the Chicago Review of Books. Hope to see you there!

2019 NONFICTION SHORTLIST

Sacred Ground: The Chicago Streets of Timuel Black
By Timuel D. Black, Jr.
Northwestern University Press

Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly
By Jim DeRogatis
Abrams Press

Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos
By Lucy Knisley
First Second

An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago
By Alex Kotlowitz
Nan A. Talese

Burn the Place: A Memoir
By Iliana Regan
Agate Publishing

2019 Judges

Judges for the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Awards include the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and many representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:

About Amy Brady

Amy Brady is the Editor-in-Chief of the Chicago Review of Books and Deputy Publisher of Guernica Magazine. Her writing has appeared in Oprah, The Village Voice, Pacific Standard, The New Republic, McSweeney's, and elsewhere. Follow her on Twitter at @ingredient_x.

