The Fiction Shortlist for the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Award

For the fourth year in a row, the Chicago Review of Books Award for Fiction (in partnership with Story Studio) will recognize the best fiction books published by Chicago-based writers (novels, short-story collections, and graphic novels/comics) in the 2019 calendar year.

Below are the five finalists for the 2019 award for fiction, along with this year’s judges. Congrats to past winners Abby Geni, Camille Bordas, and Rebecca Makkai.

Earlier this week we announced the shortlist for poetry and nonfiction. Tomorrow we’ll announce the shortlist for best stand-alone essay or short story, and on Friday, the recipient of a new award called the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award. It’s named for our founding editor and given to a tireless advocate of Chicago literature.

The winners in each category will be announced at a ceremony on December 6th at Ravenswood Events Center in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now! Choose from a “Golden Ticket” VIP Option, or General Admission. All funds raised will help support The Story Matters Foundation and the Chicago Review of Books. Hope to see you there!

2019 FICTION SHORTLIST

Ironheart: Vol 1: Those With Courage

By Eve Ewing

Marvel

False Bingo

By Jac Jemc

MCD X FSG

Rag: Stories

By Maryse Meijer

FSG Originals

We Are Mayhem

By Michael Moreci

St. Martin’s Press

Rusty Brown

By Chris Ware

Pantheon Graphic Library

2019 Judges

Judges for the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Awards include the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and many representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores: