The Fiction Shortlist for the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Award

For the fourth year in a row, the Chicago Review of Books Award for Fiction (in partnership with Story Studio) will recognize the best fiction books published by Chicago-based writers (novels, short-story collections, and graphic novels/comics) in the 2019 calendar year.
Below are the five finalists for the 2019 award for fiction, along with this year’s judges. Congrats to past winners Abby Geni, Camille Bordas, and Rebecca Makkai.
Earlier this week we announced the shortlist for poetry and nonfiction. Tomorrow we’ll announce the shortlist for best stand-alone essay or short story, and on Friday, the recipient of a new award called the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award. It’s named for our founding editor and given to a tireless advocate of Chicago literature.
The winners in each category will be announced at a ceremony on December 6th at Ravenswood Events Center in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now! Choose from a “Golden Ticket” VIP Option, or General Admission. All funds raised will help support The Story Matters Foundation and the Chicago Review of Books. Hope to see you there!
2019 FICTION SHORTLIST
Ironheart: Vol 1: Those With Courage
By Eve Ewing
Marvel
False Bingo
By Jac Jemc
MCD X FSG
Rag: Stories
By Maryse Meijer
FSG Originals
We Are Mayhem
By Michael Moreci
St. Martin’s Press
Rusty Brown
By Chris Ware
Pantheon Graphic Library
2019 Judges
Judges for the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Awards include the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and many representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:
- Suzy Takacs, The Book Cellar
- Rebecca George, Volumes Bookcafe
- Thomas Flynn, Volumes Bookcafe
- Sarah Hollenbeck, Women & Children First
- Jeff Deutsch, Seminary Co-op and 57th Street Books
- Wayne Giacalone, RoscoeBooks
- DL Mullen, Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery
- Adam Morgan, CHIRB Founding Editor
- Amy Brady, CHIRB Editor-in-Chief
- Todd Van Luling, CHIRB Managing Editor
- Jordan Foti Gulino, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Sara Cutaia, Editor-in-Chief at Arcturus Magazine and CHIRB Editor-at-Large (judge for best essay or short story only)
- Taylor Moore, Fiction Editor at Arcturus Magazine and CHIRB contributor
- Aram Mrjoian, CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Rachel León, CHIRB contributing staff
