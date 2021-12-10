Congrats to the Winners of the 2021 CHIRBy Awards!

On December 9, 2021, we celebrated the 2021 CHIRBy Awards, co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago. Now in its sixth year, the CHIRBy Awards is a celebration of the Chicago literary community that honors the best Chicago-focused fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays.

Congratulations to this year’s winners and to our incredible finalists!

(You can read the shortlist here)

Poetry:

Wolf Lamb Bomb

By Aviya Kushner

Orison Books

Nonfiction:

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood

By Dawn Turner

Simon & Schuster

Essay/Short Story:

“The climate crisis haunts Chicago’s Future. A Battle Between a Great City and a Great Lake”

By Dan Egan

The New York Times

Fiction:

The Upstairs House

By Julia Fine

Harper

The Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award:

This year the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award went to Kathleen Rooney for her work with Poems While You Wait and Rose Metal Press.

A huge thank you to this year’s judges, which included many of the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:

Chair

Michael Welch, CHIRBy Awards Director