Now Reading
Congrats to the Winners of the 2021 CHIRBy Awards!

by
December 10, 2021
  • Here are your winners of the sixth annual CHIRBy Awards!

On December 9, 2021, we celebrated the 2021 CHIRBy Awards, co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago. Now in its sixth year, the CHIRBy Awards is a celebration of the Chicago literary community that honors the best Chicago-focused fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays.

Congratulations to this year’s winners and to our incredible finalists!

(You can read the shortlist here)

Poetry:

Wolf Lamb Bomb
By Aviya Kushner
Orison Books

Nonfiction:

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood
By Dawn Turner
Simon & Schuster

Essay/Short Story: 

“The climate crisis haunts Chicago’s Future. A Battle Between a Great City and a Great Lake”
By Dan Egan
The New York Times

Fiction:

The Upstairs House
By Julia Fine
Harper

The Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award:

This year the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award went to Kathleen Rooney for her work with Poems While You Wait and Rose Metal Press.

A huge thank you to this year’s judges, which included many of the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:

Chair

Michael Welch, CHIRBy Awards Director

Michael Welch is a daily editor for the Chicago Review of Books. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in Prairie Schooner, Kenyon Review Online, Iron Horse Literary Review, North American Review, and elsewhere. Find him at www.michaelbwelch.com and @MBWwelch.

