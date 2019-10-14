The Poetry Shortlist for the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Award

For the fourth year in a row, the Chicago Review of Books Award for Poetry (in partnership with Story Studio) will recognize the best poetry books published by Chicago-based poets in the 2019 calendar year.

Below are this year’s five finalists, along with this year’s judges. Congrats to past winners Abigail Zimmer Christian, Eve Ewing, and José Olivarez.

Later this week we will announce the shortlist for nonfiction, fiction, and stand-alone essay or short story. We will also announce the recipient of a new award, the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award, named for our founding editor and given to a tireless advocate of Chicago literature.

The winners in each category will be announced at a ceremony on December 6th at Ravenswood Events Center in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now! Choose from a “Golden Ticket” VIP Option, or General Admission. All funds raised will help support The Story Matters Foundation and the Chicago Review of Books. Hope to see you there!

2019 POETRY FINALISTS

Halal If You Hear Me

Edited by Fatimah Asghar and Safia Elhillo

Haymarket Books

Everything Must Go

By Kevin Coval; Illustrated by Langston Allston

Haymarket Books

water/tongue

By mai c. coan

University of Chicago Press

1919

By Eve Ewing

Haymarket Books

neckbone: visual verses

By avery r. young

Northwestern University Press

2019 Judges

Judges for the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Awards include the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and many representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores: