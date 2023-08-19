Maxine Rae on Embracing YA, What Teens are Saying, and What Comes After You Get the Agent

In the latest episode of The Chicago Writers Podcast, Dan Finnen talks with Maxine Rae—author of the forthcoming novel Cold Girls—about the power of young adult literature, what teens are saying these days, and what comes after you find the right agent.
Ep 43: Maxine Rae, Author, on Embracing YA, After the Agent, and What Teens Are Saying – Chicago Writers Podcast
In this episode, Maxine Rae discusses embracing YA, what comes after the agent, publication timelines, spacing errors, and what the teens are saying these days. Maxine Rae https://northstareditions.com/product/cold-girls/ https://www.instagram.com/maxinerae_author/ Stories Matter Foundation https://www.storystudiochicago.org/