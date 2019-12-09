The Winners of the 2019 Chicago Review of Books Awards

Last Friday we celebrated the fourth annual Chicago Review of Books Awards, co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago at the Ravenswood Event Center. The “Chirby” awards celebrate the best books published by Chicago-based writers and poets in the past year. Here are 2019’s winners. Congratulations to all of these incredible writers!

Poetry:

1919 by Eve Ewing

Here’s the poetry shortlist.

Nonfiction:

Burn the Place by Iliana Regan

Here’s the nonfiction shortlist.

Essay/Short Story:

“An Axe for the Frozen Sea” by Megan Stielstra

in Believer Magazine

Here’s the best essay/short story shortlist.

Fiction:

False Bingo by Jac Jemc

Here’s the fiction shortlist.

The Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award:

This year we also awarded the first Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award to a person making outstanding contributions to Chicago’s literary scene. This year the award went to Ydalmi Noriega of the Poetry Foundation.

And many, many thanks to this year’s judges, which included many of the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and several representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores: