You’re Invited to the 2019 CHIRBy Awards

On Friday, December 6, you’re invited to attend the 4th Annual CHIRBy Awards co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago and the Chicago Review of Books. The CHIRBy Awards honor the talented writers of Chicago and the works they’ve published in each calendar year.

Hosted in the beautiful space of Ravenswood Event Center, this year’s CHIRBy Awards will also be a fundraiser gala for the Stories Matter Foundation, which is the parent organization of StoryStudio and the CHIRB. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to scholarships for young writers, as well as contributors for the CHIRB.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the night will be led by NPR’s “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me” host Peter Sagal. As the Master of Ceremonies, Peter will be mingling with VIP guests at the beginning of the night, and then keeping us all entertained as the ceremonies take place.

Both levels of ticket holders can enjoy an open bar, silent auction items, and a dessert table, and the VIP ticket holders will be able to mingle and converse with the attending authors prior to the night’s official start. We’ll also be offering heavy hors d’oeuvres and a specialty cocktail (literary themed!) for those Golden Ticket holders.

Many of your favorite writers (both previous years’ winners and this year’s nominees) will be in attendance at the awards, and book signings will follow the ceremony.

Come for the literary event of the year, and enjoy drinks from Revolution Brewery, Twisted Hippo, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka; delicious hors d’oeuvres and desserts from First Slice Chicago and Eli’s Cheesecakes; and books galore, sold by Chicago’s Volumes Bookcafe.

See the 2019 nominees:

And this year, we’re introducing a new award, named after the Chicago Review of Books’ founder, Adam Morgan. The Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award is given to a person who has made outstanding contributions to Chicago’s literary scene. Adam named Ydalmi Noriega, Community and Foundation Relations Director at the Poetry Foundation, this year’s recipient. Read more about Adam’s choice here.

Ticket information can be found on the StoryStudio website. Come celebrate with us!