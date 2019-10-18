Announcing the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award

For four years in a row the Chicago Review of Books has presented annual awards to the best works of poetry, nonfiction, and fiction by Chicago-based writers. Two years ago we introduced a new award for the best stand-alone essay or short story by a Chicago writer. This year we’re thrilled to announce another new award: The Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award.

Named for our founding editor, the award is given to a person who has made outstanding contributions to Chicago’s literary scene. The recipient is chosen by Adam Morgan, and the award is presented at our annual ceremony.

This year, the award goes to Ydalmi Noriega, Community and Foundation Relations Director at the Poetry Foundation.

The Poetry Foundation, an independent literary organization and the publisher of Poetry magazine, recognizes Marilyn Nelson, Naomi Shihab Nye and Terrance Hayes at the annual Pegasus Awards at their building Monday June 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Credit: Peter Wynn Thompson/AP Images for Poetry Foundation)

“Without Ydalmi, Chicago would not be the vibrant literary community it is today,” says Morgan. “Her hard work and advocacy, both at the Poetry Foundation and throughout the city, have made Chicago a more welcoming, more inclusive, and more exciting place for poets, writers, and readers.”

Noriega is also beloved by her colleagues. Don Share, editor of Poetry magazine, says that, “Ydalmi Noriega boldly and imaginatively embodies the fierce Chicago spirit and tradition of literary citizenship.” He continues: “In our city, where more new buildings seem to be under construction each day, she builds the more lasting and meaningful structures of real community.”

Congratulations to Noriega and all the finalists for this year’s Chicago Review of Books Awards! Winners in all categories will be announced at the ceremony on December 6th at Ravenswood Events Center in Chicago.

Tickets are on sale now. Choose from a “Golden Ticket” VIP Option, or General Admission. All funds raised will help support The Story Matters Foundation and the Chicago Review of Books. Hope to see you there!