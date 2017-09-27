Meet Us at the Chicago Book Expo!

If you’ve ever dreamed about meeting the Men and Women Behind the Masthead at the Chicago Review of Books, join us at the 2017 Chicago Book Expo this coming Sunday, October 1. The book fair is open from noon to 5 at Columbia College Chicago, 1104 South Wabash in the South Loop. We’ll have CHIRB t-shirts for sale, Arcturus bookmarks for free, and we’ll answer any questions you might have about membership, the first annual Halloween Affaire, or our $300 Arcturus writing contests open now through October 31.

Featuring more than 70 local presses, publications, and literary organizations — along with panels, workshops, and other events — the expo is free and open to the public.

Speakers at the expo will include Eve Ewing, Jac Jemc, Liesl Olson, Haki R. Madhubuti, Nate Marshall, Richard Thomas, Wendy Pearlman, and our own Ruben Quesada of Dear Poetry Editor fame.

Dozens of other literary organizations will be there, too, like 826CHI, Belt Publishing, Chicago Review, Chicago Women in Publishing, Curbside Splendor, Featherproof Books, Haymarket Books, Northwestern University Press, Open Books, Poetry magazine, and the Read/Write Library.

Help the Chicago Review of Books and Arcturus make the literary world more inclusive by becoming a member, patron, or sponsor. Each option comes with its own perks and exclusive content. Click here to learn more.