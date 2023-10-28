Chicago Review of Books
Now Reading
Author Idra Novey on Inspiration, Translation, and Asking What You Don’t Know
Chicago Review of Books
Chicago Review of Books

Author Idra Novey on Inspiration, Translation, and Asking What You Don’t Know

by
October 28, 2023

In the latest episode of The Chicago Writers Podcast, Dan Finnen talks with Idra Novey, author Take What You Need, about finding inspiration through imagery, asking what you don’t know, allowing for monstrosity, and deciding what should or should not become a novel.

The Chicago Writers Podcast is a Stories Matter Foundation series about the latest Chicago literary news, releases, and recommendations. Stay tuned every month for new installments!

Ep 45: Idra Novey, Author, on Inspiration, Translation, And Asking What You Don't Know Chicago Writers Podcast

In this episode, author Idra Novey discusses inspiration through imagery, asking what you don't know, translation, deciding what becomes a novel, subtext, taking risks, and allowing for monstrosity.   Idra Novey https://www.idranovey.com/   Stories Matter Foundation https://www.storystudiochicago.org/
Tags
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Chicago Review of Books

© 2021 All Rights Reserved.