Author Idra Novey on Inspiration, Translation, and Asking What You Don’t Know

In the latest episode of The Chicago Writers Podcast, Dan Finnen talks with Idra Novey, author Take What You Need, about finding inspiration through imagery, asking what you don’t know, allowing for monstrosity, and deciding what should or should not become a novel.
The Chicago Writers Podcast is a Stories Matter Foundation series about the latest Chicago literary news, releases, and recommendations. Stay tuned every month for new installments!
Ep 45: Idra Novey, Author, on Inspiration, Translation, And Asking What You Don't Know – Chicago Writers Podcast
In this episode, author Idra Novey discusses inspiration through imagery, asking what you don't know, translation, deciding what becomes a novel, subtext, taking risks, and allowing for monstrosity. Idra Novey https://www.idranovey.com/ Stories Matter Foundation https://www.storystudiochicago.org/