Julia Fine on Getting Started, Taking Breaks, and Writing as a Reward

In the latest episode of The Chicago Writers Podcast, Dan Finnen talks with Julia Fine—author of CHIRBy Award winning The Upstairs House and the upcoming Maddalena and the Dark
Ep 39: Julia Fine, Author, on Getting Started, Taking Breaks, and Writing as the Reward – Chicago Writers Podcast
In this episode, Julia Fine, author, discusses getting started, research, following the call of your work, preparing your concept, revisions, developmental edits, working on projects over the course of multiple years, taking breaks, writing as the reward, and making choices through a goal. Julia Fine https://www.julia-fine.com/ Stories Matter Foundation https://www.storystudiochicago.org/
