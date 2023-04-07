Julia Fine on Getting Started, Taking Breaks, and Writing as a Reward

In the latest episode of The Chicago Writers Podcast, Dan Finnen talks with Julia Fine—author of CHIRBy Award winning The Upstairs House and the upcoming Maddalena and the Dark—about getting started, research, following the call of your work, and making choices through a goal when writing.

The Chicago Writers Podcast is a Stories Matter Foundation series about the latest Chicago literary news, releases, and recommendations. Stay tuned every month for new installments!