Announcing the 2021 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist

The Chicago Review of Books is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2021 CHIRBy Awards.

Now in its sixth year, the CHIRBy Awards recognizes the best fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays published by Chicago-based writers. Congratulations to all of these incredible writers on this year’s shortlist!

The winners in each category will be announced at the virtual 6th CHIRBy Awards ceremony on Thursday, December 9 at 7 pm CT. Join us, StoryStudio Chicago, and our wonderful host Jenn White of NPR’s podcast 1A as we celebrate some of the brightest writing minds in Chicago today! Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

All funds raised will help support the Chicago Review of Books. We hope to see you there!

2021 FICTION SHORTLIST

The Upstairs House

By Julia Fine

Harper

Clark and Division

By Naomi Hirahara

Soho Crime

The Kindest Lie

By Nancy Johnson

William Morrow & Company

How I Learned to Hate in Ohio

By David Stuart Maclean

Harry N. Abrams

Arsenic and Adobo

By Mia P. Manansala

Berkley Books

2021 NONFICTION SHORTLIST

The Most Fun Thing: Dispatches from a Skateboard Life

By Kyle Beachy

Grand Central Publishing

Refugee High: Coming of Age in America

By Elly Fishman

New Press

Blow Your House Down

By Gina Frangello

Counterpoint LLC

Love Is an Ex-Country

By Randa Jarrar

Catapult

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood

By Dawn Turner

Simon & Schuster

2021 POETRY SHORTLIST

Written after a Massacre in the Year 2018

By Daniel Borzutzky

Coffee House Press

Doppelgangbanger

By Cortney Lamar Charleston

Haymarket Books

Wolf Lamb Bomb

By Aviya Kushner

Orison Books

Mother/Land

By Ananda Lima

Black Lawrence Press

Asked What Has Changed

By Ed Roberson

Wesleyan University Press

2021 ESSAY SHORTLIST

“The climate crisis haunts Chicago’s Future. A Battle Between a Great City and a Great Lake”

By Dan Egan

The New York Times

“The neighborhood I grew up in is full of affordable housing, but that’s not enough”

By Natalie Frazier

The TRiiBE

“The Three Corpses”

by Jami Nakamura Lin

Catapult

“Looking back, I really should have jumped up on stage and danced with Prince”

By Natalie Y. Moore

Chicago Sun Times

“Inside the Last Men’s Hotel in Chicago”

By Katie Prout

The New Republic