Join Us for the 2018 Chicago Review of Books Awards

Please join us at Volumes Bookcafe on Saturday, December 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. for a party to announce the winners of the 2018 Chicago Review of Books Awards (a.k.a. the Chirbys), our third annual event to recognizes the best books published by Chicago-based authors in the past 12 months.

This year, the awards are a co-production between us, StoryStudio Chicago, and the Chicagoland Independent Bookstore Alliance. Also this year, for the first time, a new award will celebrate the best story, essay, or feature by a Chicago writer.

Here are the finalists:

All of the shortlisted authors below will be in attendance to meet readers and sign copies of their books. And there won’t be any panels this year, so you’ll get to spend most of the time drinking and socializing.

Ben Austen

Nina Barrett

Jenny Boully

Amelia Brunskill

Eve Ewing

Julia Fine

Abby Geni

Natalie Y Moore

Deborah Shapiro

Valerie Wallace

And more TBD!

2018 Judges

Judges for the 2018 Chicago Review of Books Awards include many representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores and the Chicago Independent Bookstore Alliance:

As well as members of the Chicago Review of Books and Arcturus magazine editorial and contributing staffs:

