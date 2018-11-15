Events

Join Us for the 2018 Chicago Review of Books Awards

Celebrate the best books by Chicago authors published in the last 12 months.

by Adam Morgan
Comments 0

Please join us at Volumes Bookcafe on Saturday, December 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. for a party to announce the winners of the 2018 Chicago Review of Books Awards (a.k.a. the Chirbys), our third annual event to recognizes the best books published by Chicago-based authors in the past 12 months.

This year, the awards are a co-production between us, StoryStudio Chicago, and the Chicagoland Independent Bookstore Alliance. Also this year, for the first time, a new award will celebrate the best story, essay, or feature by a Chicago writer.

It’s 100% free, but space is limited, so reserve your spot via Eventbrite today.

Here are the finalists:

All of the shortlisted authors below will be in attendance to meet readers and sign copies of their books. And there won’t be any panels this year, so you’ll get to spend most of the time drinking and socializing.

  • Ben Austen
  • Nina Barrett
  • Jenny Boully
  • Amelia Brunskill
  • Eve Ewing
  • Julia Fine
  • Abby Geni
  • Natalie Y Moore
  • Deborah Shapiro
  • Valerie Wallace
  • And more TBD!

2018 Judges

Judges for the 2018 Chicago Review of Books Awards include many representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores and the Chicago Independent Bookstore Alliance:

As well as members of the Chicago Review of Books and Arcturus magazine editorial and contributing staffs:

Congrats again to last year’s winners and finalists!

0 comments on “Join Us for the 2018 Chicago Review of Books Awards

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: