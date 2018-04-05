Denice Frohman on “A Woman’s Place”

With contributions from 41 poets, Women of Resistance: Poems of a New Feminism moves across race, age, gender identity, class, sexuality, and life experience to present a full, complex picture of the true diversity of contemporary womanhood that’s too often overlooked. Contributors include Denice Frohman, Elizabeth Acevedo, Sandra Beasley, Jericho Brown, Mahogany L. Browne, Danielle Chapman, Tyehimba Jess, Kimberly Johnson, Jacqueline Jones LaMon, Maureen N. McLane, Joyce Peseroff, Mary Ruefle, Trish Salah, Patricia Smith, Anne Waldman, and Rachel Zucker.

With a portion of the proceeds also supporting Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights, Women of Resistance is a worthwhile read for anyone wanting to better understand today’s feminist fight in the US.

Here’s an exclusive excerpt from Denice Frohman.

“A Woman’s Place”

Denice Frohman

i heard a woman becomes herself

the first time she speaks

without permission

then, every word out of her mouth

a riot

say, beautiful

& point to the map of your body

say, brave

& wear your skin like a gown or a suit

say, hero

& cast yourself in the lead role

///

when a girl pronounces her own name

there is glory

when a woman tells her own story

she lives forever

all the women i know are perennials—

marigolds, daffodils

soft things that refuse to die

i don’t come from anything tamed or willing

i come from soil flossed with barbed wire

meaning, abuela would cuss you out

with the same breath she kissed

you with her blood

a wild river

my mother doesn’t rely on instruction manuals

or men nor does she equate the two

can fix anything

if you get out of her way

says the best technology

is her own two hands

///

but once, i dreamed I had no teeth

just a mouth to hold

other people’s things

if this poem is the only thing that survives

me

tell them i grew a new tongue

tell them i built me a throne

tell them when we discovered life on another planet

it was a woman

& she built a bridge, not a border

got god & named gravity

after herself.



FICTION—POETRY

Women of Resistance: Poems of a New Feminism

Edited by Danielle Barnhart and Iris Mahan

OR Books

Published March 13, 2018

To get 20% off the cover price, please use the discount code RESISTANCE at purchase on the OR Books website.

Help the Chicago Review of Books and Arcturus make the literary conversation more inclusive by becoming a member, patron, or sponsor. Each option comes with its own perks and exclusive content. Click here to learn more.