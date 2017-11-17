Join Us for the 2017 Chicago Review of Books Awards

Please join us at Volumes Bookcafe on Friday, December 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. for a huge party to announce the winners of the 2017 Chicago Review of Books Awards (a.k.a. the Chirbys), an annual event that recognizes the best books published by Chicago-based authors in the past 12 months.
It’s 100% free, but space is limited (just 45 spots for the general public!), so reserve your spot via Eventbrite today. If you can’t make it in person, tune into our Facebook Live feed around 8:30 p.m. CT.
Here are the finalists on the poetry shortlist, the nonfiction shortlist, and the fiction shortlist.
All of the shortlisted authors below will be in attendance to meet readers and sign copies of their books. And there won’t be any panels this year, so you’ll get to spend most of the time drinking and socializing.
- Eve Ewing
- Elise Paschen
- Christina Pugh
- Don Share
- Megan Stielstra
- Jac Jemc
- Juan Martinez
- Lindsay Hunter
- Angela Jackson
- Fred Sasaki
- Quraysh Al Lansana
- Camille Bordas
- Sandra Jackson-Opoku
- Augustus Rose
2017 Judges
Judges for the 2017 Chicago Review of Books Awards include many representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores and the Chicago Independent Bookstore Alliance:
As well as members of the Chicago Review of Books and Arcturus magazine editorial and contributing staffs:
Congrats again to last year’s winners and finalists!
Help the Chicago Review of Books and Arcturus make the literary world more inclusive by becoming a member, patron, or sponsor. Each option comes with its own perks and exclusive content. Click here to learn more.
