Author Sarah Terez Rosenblum on Sharing Your Work and Why You Should Wear Black When Teaching

In the latest episode of The Chicago Writers Podcast, Dan Finnen talks with Sarah Terez Rosenblum, author of Herself When She’s Missing, about using teaching to learn craft, knowing when to share your work, giving yourself permission to say “I don’t know,” and more!
The Chicago Writers Podcast is a Stories Matter Foundation series about the latest Chicago literary news, releases, and recommendations. Stay tuned every month for new installments!
Ep 38: Sarah Terez Rosenblum, Author, on Developmental Editors, Sharing Work, and Why You Should Wear Black When Teaching – Chicago Writers Podcast
In this episode, Sarah Terez Rosenblum, author, discusses using teaching to learn craft, developmental editors, figuring out when to share work, listening, giving yourself permission to say 'I don't know,' the right reasons to take a class, and why you should always wear black when teaching. Sarah Terez Rosenblum https://www.sarahterezrosenblum.com/ Stories Matter Foundation https://www.storystudiochicago.org/
- Ep 38: Sarah Terez Rosenblum, Author, on Developmental Editors, Sharing Work, and Why You Should Wear Black When Teaching
- Ep 37: Rebecca George of Volumes Bookscafe, on Backlists, Sales, and Why Authors Shouldn't Call a Bookstore on a Weekend
- Ep 36: Favorite Books of 2022 with Chicago Review of Books
- Ep 35: Jeremy Owens, Writer and Performer, on Live Lit, Putting on a Show, and Whatever Is Going On With Twitter
- Ep 34: Jen and Fraser Coffeen Spooky Story Spectacular