Your Favorite Book with Saeed Jones

What's your favorite book and why?

Our guest this week is Saeed Jones, the acclaimed memoirist and poet, whose recent collection Alive at the End of the World takes on both individual and collective grief in the midst of a nation in crisis. Spanning topics from the legacy of Black artists and entertainers to visions of the end of the world as a chaotic rave, Saeed brings every feeling to the forefront and never turns his back to the hard questions.

Saeed chose a book stemming from his adolescence and one that continues to generate deeper meaning for him, Toni Morrison’s SULA. This book, hardly two hundred pages in length, delves deep into what it means to be a Black girl, and to be both in and out of a community, and the complicated social dynamics it takes to perpetuate said community. The book is luminous at a prose level and never ceases to shock at every turn. There are some spoilers for this episode, but none that take away from the integrity of the novel.

Together we chat about all things crafting a poetry collection, why the United States struggles with creating a grief culture, the triumphs and pitfalls of high school literary opinions, and so much more.

