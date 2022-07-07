Your Favorite Book with Morgan Talty

Welcome to another installment of a collaboration between the Chicago Review of Books and the Your Favorite Book podcast. Malavika Praseed, frequent CHIRB contributor and podcast host, seeks to talk to readers and writers about the books that light a fire inside them. What’s your favorite book and why?

Our guest this week is Morgan Talty, author of the debut short story collection Night of the Living Rez. Morgan shares his insights on his low residency MFA program, his approach to book structure and generating ideas, and how he writes intergenerational trauma from a Native American perspective, along with much more. For this episode, Morgan chose the 1991 novel The Lesser Blessed by Richard Van Camp, and we dive into a novel that defies stereotype as young adult literature with its darker themes and unique prose and structure. There are no spoilers for this episode of Your Favorite Book, as always.

Listen to this episode of Your Favorite Book at the link above, and stay tuned for more episodes with other writers in the weeks to come. If you enjoy this episode, check out other episodes of Your Favorite Book on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or other major podcast platforms. Reviews on Apple Podcasts and other platforms are also very much appreciated.