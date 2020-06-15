World Premier of Sam Weller’s “Dark Black” Trailer

Two-time Bram Stoker Award-winner Sam Weller is about to horrify you with his new collection of short stories, coming soon from Hat & Beard Press. Titled Dark Black, the collection spans the genres of horror, Weird fiction, and the Gothic, as well as the spectrum of human emotion. They’re at once funny, chilling, sad, and sometimes downright nightmarish. And all of them are terrifically, terrifyingly, great.

Weller’s focus on the weird and supernatural should come as no surprise to those familiar with his previous work: not only is Weller Ray Bradbury’s authorized biographer–he’s also edited a collection of stories inspired by the late sci-fi master. Read our recent interview with Weller here. And below is the premier of Dark Black‘s trailer. Pre-order the book today!