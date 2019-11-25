Twitter’s Best Writing Advice

Happy National Novel Writing Month! Or as Twitter likes to call it, #NaNoWriMo. The project began in 1991 to get aspiring novelists to write 50,000 words in 30 days, and we’re still doing it in 2019. That’s kind of amazing, because no matter what stage you’re at as a writer, 50,000 words in 30 days is a daunting task. And if you’re a novice? It’s even more difficult, because you’re still figuring out who you are as a writer and what you want to say. To help the novices among us, I asked Twitter for advice:

If you could give a novice writer (any genre) just one, short piece of advice, what would it be? Real, kind, and compassionate answers only. Snarky answers will earn you a mute–maybe a block if I'm feeling it. — Amy Brady (@ingredient_x) November 12, 2019

Some of my favorite Twitter folks responded with advice for writers at all levels. Here are the highlights:

From T Kira Madden, author of Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls:

Lean into your strengths and what you notice, not what you think will “impress” most. When I stopped trying to be the most heady with the most impressive vocab and instead leaned into describing feelings (I’m deeply feeling!) my work became real. — T Kira Madden (@tkiramadden) November 13, 2019

From Brian Kahn, managing editor of Earther.com:

read your stories out loud and change anything that doesn’t sound like something you’d say — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) November 12, 2019

From Chip Blake, Editor-in-Chief of Orion Magazine:

My comment as an editor: Experienced writers have learned to think about the reader and to be generous to the reader; most less experienced writers have not learned that yet. — Chip Blake (@chipblake) November 13, 2019

From Mathangi Subramanian, author of A People’s History of Heaven:

The publishing industry is often bullshit. You and your work are not. Keep writing. We need your voice, even if they tell you we don't. — Dr. Mathangi Subramanian (@mathangiwrites) November 12, 2019

From Chris Packham, writer and editor:

Writers block is the default state. Once you start moving your hands on the page, after five or ten minutes, your brain will realize what you’re doing and switch to “write” mode — Chris Packham (@chrispackhamGO) November 12, 2019

From Lara Zarum, culture critic and writer:

btw this is not snark, i mean this kindly and compassionately. don't waste your time beating yourself up or thinking too much about how you're coming off. just write what you mean. — Lara Zarum (@larazarum) November 12, 2019

From Mickie Meinhardt, Events Director of Guernica Magazine:

Don’t buy precious notebooks because you’ll feel too much pressure to write ~meaningful~ things in them (and won’t ever write anything). Buy cheap and cheerful and let it flow. The medium matters less than the act. — Mickie Meinhardt (@mickiemyheart) November 13, 2019

From Drew Philp, author of A $500 House in Detroit: Rebuilding an Abandoned Home and an American City:

Writing is like going to the gym, there’s really only one secret: just keep coming back. — Drew Philp (@drewphilp) November 13, 2019

From Aaron Gilbreath, author of Everything We Don’t Know:

Write frequently to build your muscles, and let yourself make messes, bc messes let you explore, make discoveries, connections, see what you think. Revision is for beauty and structure and clarity. Drafting is for discovery. — Aaron Gilbreath (@AaronGilbreath) November 13, 2019

From Ayşe Papatya Bucak, author of The Trojan War Museum: And Other Stories:

slow and steady is often the best — Ayşe Papatya Bucak (@TheFreeMFA) November 12, 2019

From Kyle Williams, CHIRB Director of Communications:

The best advice I took most to heart when I was in school was "Implicate yourself." I think this means different things to different people, but now it's one of the foundations of everything I do. — kylefranciswilliams (@kylecangogh) November 13, 2019

From Michael Metivier, Senior Editor at Chelsea Green Publishing:

Be open to being surprised by your own work, to ideas and words and paradoxes and heartbreaks and joys you didn't intend when you started writing that day/night. — Michael Metivier (@grouse_hollow) November 12, 2019

From Alan Levinovitz, Associate Professor of Religion at James Madison University:

Research you don’t write up isn’t wasted time. — Alan Levinovitz (@AlanLevinovitz) November 13, 2019

From Dean Jobb, author of Empire of Deception:

Read the work of great writers. — Dean Jobb | Author (@DeanJobb) November 12, 2019

From James Tate Hill, Fiction Editor at Monkey Bicycle and author of Academy Gothic:

Write the story only you can write. — James Tate Hill (@JamesTateHill) November 12, 2019

From Sarah M. Gilman, poet and illustrator:

Be prepared to break your own heart with all the listening you must do. — Sarah M. Gilman (@Sarah_Gilman) November 13, 2019

From Erica Wright, Poetry Editor at Guernica Magazine and author of Famous in Cedarville:

Celebrate others’ successes as much as you celebrate your own. If nothing else, you’ll get more cake! — Erica Wright (@eawright) November 12, 2019

From Laurel Standley, author and scientist:

Create files for those ideas that bubble up but might distract you from your WIP. That way you won't lose your ideas but also won't lose momentum on what you're working on. #writingcommunity — LaurelStandleyAuthor (@StandleyLaurel) November 12, 2019

From Christine Flanagan, author of The Letters of Flannery O’Connor and Caroline Gordon:

Everybody writes just one sentence at a time. Each sentence is another brick. Just keep stacking them up. — Christine Flanagan (@wayneroad) November 12, 2019

From Bethanne Patrick, writer and Contributing Editor at Literary Hub:

Write every day starting the minute you feel the urge. Yes, most of what you write will be useless. But you're developing your voice. — Bethanne Patrick (@TheBookMaven) November 12, 2019

From Elizabeth Rosner, author of Survivor Cafe: The Legacy of Trauma and the Labyrinth of Memory:

Persevere. (I kind of cheated here, because embedded in that one verb are complicated yet necessary practices of: trusting in uncertainty; following your questions; and believing that process is as valuable as outcome. In other words, hang in there, no matter what.) — Elizabeth Rosner (@elizabethrosner) November 12, 2019