StoryStudio’s Fall Course Catalog is Here!

It may be hard to think down the road to the crisp autumn season while heat waves roll through the city, but if you can manage it, we’ve got something to look forward to.

StoryStudio Chicago’s fall lineup of classes has officially launched, and they’ve got a writing class for virtually every level of writer, dabbling in every genre. Take a look at what they’re offering from August through December, including some heavy-hitting visiting authors like Caitlin Horrocks, Garth Greenwell, Benjamin Dreyer, and Megan Stielstra.

AUGUST

Revistion + Re-Vision: Master Class with Caitlin Horrocks, August 5

ONLINE Fiction Workshop with Christine Sneed, August 7 (6 weeks)

Setting the Mood: Master Class with Azareen van Der Vliet Oloomi

SEPTEMBER

Over the Hump with Alison Murphy, September 3 (6 weeks)

Writing Comics with Michael Moreci, September 3 (4 weeks)

MFA Bootcamp with Sarah Terez Rosenblum, September 9 (4 weeks)

How to Query Agents with Jamie Freveletti, September 11 (1 night)

Wall-to-Wall Prompts with Anca Szilágyi, September 12 (1 night)

Picture Book Bootcamp with Juliet Bond, September 14 (1 Saturday)

Screenwriting 1.0 with Mary Ruth Clarke, September 16 (7 weeks)

Scrivener 1.0 with Mandy Burton, September 16 (1 night)

We Get to Make a Mess: Master Class with Megan Stielstra, September 18

Kidlit for Everyone with Juliet Bond, September 19 (6 weeks)

ONLINE: Spheres of Influence with Scott Onak, September 24 (4 weeks)

Critique 101: Receiving and Incorporating Feedback with Denise Santomauro, Septmber 25 (1 night)

Kicking off the month of October is StoryStudio’s Second Annual Writers Festival. With a full lineup of local Chicago authors, agents and editors from out of town, and even special events at the Harold Washington Library and limited-seated Master Classes, this year is even bigger and better than the first. The Festival takes place October 5-6 at Columbia College Chicago, and tickets are still available.

OCTOBER

Building Memorable Characters: Master Class with J. Ryan Stradal, October 1

Creative Writing Essentials with Sarah Terez Rosenblum, October 1 (8 weeks)

What Sex Can Do: Master Class with Garth Greenwell, October 3

Dust Off That Draft with Steve Trumpeter, October 7 (6 weeks)

ONLINE: How to Get and Query Agents with Christine Sneed, October 2 (2 weeks)

From Suggestion to Story with Eric Rampson, October 8 (8 weeks)

Short Story Fiction Workshop with Cyn Vargas, October 9 (6 weeks)

Urgency and the Personal Essay with Megan Stielstra, October 9 (6 weeks)

Finish That Book! with David Hicks, October 10 (1 night)

Telling Your Truth with Dionna Griffin-Irons, October 12 (1 Saturday)

ONLINE: How to Write a Romance with Jen Coffeen, October 15 (4 weeks)

The Complete Writer with Vincent Francone, October 16 (12 sessions)

Haunted Memoirs with Bruce Owens Grimm, October 17 (1 night)

In Health & Sickness with Kat Kruse, October 21 (6 weeks)

Turning True Stories into Page Turners: Master Class with Sarah Weinman, October 23

NOVEMBER

Truth in Memoir with Ellen Blum Barish, November 5 (1 night)

Killer First Sentences with Spencer Wise, November 7 (1 night)

The Art of the Copyedit: Master Class with Benjamin Dreyer, November 14

Poetry is Yes & Magic with David Welch, November 18 (4 weeks)

Conflict from Word One: Master Class with Nami Mun, November 18

Memoir Workshop: Shaping Family History with Annette Gendler, November 20 (1 night)

Visit www.storystudiochicago.com for course descriptions, or contact the staff at StoryStudio's email (info@storystudiochicago.org) for any questions.