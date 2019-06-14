The StoryStudio Writers Festival is back!

After last year’s success, Artistic Director Rebecca Makkai and the StoryStudio staff are bringing exciting new additions to the two-day Festival. Here’s what we’ve got in store for you!

StoryStudio Writers Festival

October 5th & 6th (10:00am-5:00pm)

Columbia College Chicago (1104 S. Wabash Ave)

What’s new in 2019?



Keynote Speaker. We’re bringing Garth Greenwell to Chicago! Garth will present the Keynote Speech: The Relevance of Art on Saturday, October 5th. He’s the the author of What Belongs to You, which won the British Book Award for Debut of the Year, was longlisted for the National Book Award, and was a finalist for six other awards, including the PEN/Faulkner Award, the James Tait Black Memorial Prize, and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize.



New venue. Our 2019 Festival will be hosted by Columbia College Chicago in their remarkable Film Row Center (1104 S. Wabash). This location provides the perfect chance to experience the Chicago literary scene in the heart of the loop.



More craft. We’re offering a lively line-up of workshops, panels, and discussions that focus on exploring and developing writing and the publishing world. From Agents on the Industry, Building Your Memoir, What’s in a Character, and Trusting Your Inner Weirdo, we’ve got it all.



Amazing Authors. Megan Stielstra. Vu Tran. Kate Harding. Amina Gautier. Juan Martinez. James Klise. Jac Jemc. Amanda Goldblatt. Lindsay Hunter. Nadine Kenney Johnstone. Dipika Mukherjee. Joseph Scapellato. Mary Ruth Clarke. Ines Bellina. Rachel DeWoskin. Rebecca Makkai. Kenyatta Rogers. H. Melt. Richard Thomas. Diego Báez. Lily Be. Nami Mun. Laura Adamczyk.

(We’ll let the list speak for itself.)



Agent Pitch & Meet an Editor Is your manuscript or short story collection ready to publish? Sign up for Agent Pitch, a one-on-one meeting with the agent of your choice for a chance to share and receive feedback on your pitch.

Agents include: Marya Spence (Janklow & Nesbit), Anjali Singh (Pande Literary), Renee Zuckerbrot (Massie & McQuilkin Literary Agents), Alexandra Weiss (The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency), Joanna Mackenzie (Nelson Literary Agency)



Looking for guidance on your writing project? Take the opportunity to send in 10 manuscript pages and Meet an Editor.

Editors include: Dan Smetanka (Counterpoint Press), Richard Thomas (Gamut Magazine), Kenyatta Rogers (Rhino Poetry).



Lunch Roundtables Authors will be hosting a variety of 50 minute roundtables designed to spark conversation and delve deeper into your favorite writing genres. Topics include: YA, poetry, MFA programs, speculative fiction, screenplay, and novel writing.

What’s staying the same? Our commitment to elevating our writers and creating community. Aaaand our love of a good deal. Register now until July 15th with the promo code CHIRB for $30 off your Festival ticket.

