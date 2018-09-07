Join Us For an Author Panel on ‘The Best Books of 2018’

Once again, the Chicago Review of Books is gathering six Chicago authors to share their favorite books of the year with you at the 2018 Lit Crawl in Andersonville. The author panel is 100% free and open to the public at Women & Children First. Here are the event details. No tickets or reservations required, but feel free to RSVP via Facebook.
Saturday, September 22
7:30-8:30 p.m. at Women & Children First Bookstore
Author Panel: “The Best Books of 2018 (So Far)”
Featuring recommendations from:
- Julia Fine, author of What Should Be Wild
- Abby Geni, author of The Wildlands
- Greta Johnson, co-host of the Nerdette Podcast at WBEZ
- José Olivarez, author of Citizen Illegal
- Julian Randall, author of Refuse
- Kathleen Rooney, author of Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk
