Join Us for a Free Screening of ‘Don’t Worry,’ Based on the Memoir

If you’re interested in the film adaptation of John Callahan‘s 1989 memoir Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (77% on Rotten Tomatoes), the Chicago Review of Books is partnering with the studio for a free screening Wednesday, July 18, 7:30 p.m. at the AMC River East in downtown Chicago.

Click here to grab your complimentary tickets.

The studio is also giving away 2 free copies of the book. To enter, just subscribe to our free weekly newsletter by this Thursday (7.12) at noon (you can always unsubscribe later). We’ll contact the winners immediately, and update this post. (Already subscribed? Share our Best Books of 2018 So Far list on social media and tag us.)

Here’s more about the film:

John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) has a lust for life, a talent for off-color jokes, and a drinking problem. When an all-night bender ends in a catastrophic car accident, the last thing he intends to do is give up drinking. But when he reluctantly enters treatment —with encouragement from his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) and a charismatic sponsor (Jonah Hill) —Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develop an international following and grant him a new lease on life. Based on a true story, this poignant, insightful and often funny drama about the healing power of art is adapted from Callahan’s autobiography and directed by two-time Oscar® nominee Gus Van Sant. Jack Black, Carrie Brownstein, Beth Ditto and Kim Gordon also star.