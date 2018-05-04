New Poetry From Dujie Tahat, “after Gwendolyn Brooks”

New poetry from Dujie Tahat, excerpted from Arcturus magazine, April 2018.

colossus, with cranes in the sky

after Gwendolyn Brooks

I had to watch the law ride away on a bicycle

in order to speak openly about hunger

with a quiet man in all the clothes he owned

sitting next to me on a park bench

near the fading federal courthouse

where my lawyer asked me

about the details of my case

on the elevator ride down.

It’s amazing how many euphemisms

for deportation you can fit in a single elevator

ride. By the time the man next to me

offers me his sandwich, my lawyer

is long gone.

