Our Favorite 2023 Books with the Chicago Review of Books

Ep 47: Favs of 2023 with the Chicago Review of Books – Chicago Writers Podcast

Rachel I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times by Taylor Byas (and here's the interview I mentioned: https://chireviewofbooks.com/2023/08/24/navigating-form-and-structure-in-i-done-clicked-my-heels-three-times/) Brother & Sister Enter the Forest by Richard Mirabella (and here's the essay I mentioned: https://chireviewofbooks.com/2023/03/29/writing-my-novel-wasnt-therapy/) Solito by Javier Zamora A Country You Can Leave by Asale Angel-Ajani The In-Betweens by Davon Loeb Company by Shannon Sanders I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (and here's the interview I mentioned: https://chireviewofbooks.com/2023/03/02/getting-into-the-gray-area-in-i-have-some-questions-for-you/) Michael Who is the City For? By Blair Kamin I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times by Taylor Byas Open Throat by Henry Hoke The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty Enough to Lose by R.S. Deeren The Quail Who Wears the Shirt by Jeremy T. Wilson Veniss Underground by Jeff VanderMeer I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai And then a few I didn't get to talk about but want to throw out there: Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward Dr. No By Percival Everett The New Naturals by Gabriel Bump Greg Wellness, by Nathan Hill I Could Live Here Forever, by Hannah Halperin Bliss Montage, by Ling Ma Sun House, by David James Duncan From Dust To Stardust, by Kathleen Rooney Here are two more Chicago novels I loved this year: Good Night, Irene, by Luis Alberto Urrea Hot Springs Drive, by Lindsay Hunter