Volumes Bookscafe’s Rebecca George on Backlists, Sales, and Why Authors Shouldn’t Call a Bookstore on a Weekend

We’re excited to introduce The Chicago Writers Podcast, a Stories Matter Foundation podcast series about the latest Chicago literary news, releases, and recommendations! Check back every month as host Dan Finnen interviews authors, storytellers, literary professionals, and more about the craft and business of writing.

In this episode, Dan talks with Rebecca George, co-owner of Volumes Bookcafe, about running a bookstore, the staying power of physical books, crunching the numbers, backlist sales, Tik Tok’s influence on a book’s success, how to be a better sales ally as a writer, why short books rock, and why authors shouldn’t call a bookstore on a weekend.