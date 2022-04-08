Your Favorite Book with Chelsea Bieker

Welcome to another installment of a collaboration between the Chicago Review of Books and the Your Favorite Book podcast. Malavika Praseed, frequent CHIRB contributor and podcast host, seeks to talk to readers and writers about the books that light a fire inside them. What’s your favorite book and why?

Our guest this week is Chelsea Bieker, author of the new collection Heartbroke. Here we are thrust into the world of California’s Central Valley, its landscapes, textures, history, and people. Bieker highlights the fraught relationships between parents and children and shows us the very limits of human endurance. From wandering artists selling more than dreamcatchers on a toxic beach to delusional cowboy fantasies to the dreams and regrets of raisin farmers, the collection is layered, witty, and never ceases to surprise.

For this episode, Chelsea chose a recent novel and a polarizing one, Lisa Taddeo’s Animal. We discuss the nature of an unlikeable protagonist, the difference between trauma sharing and dumping, the relatability of power imbalanced relationships, and so much more. As always, no spoilers for any of the books discussed.

