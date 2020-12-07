Features

Congrats to the Winners of the 2020 CHIRBy Awards

Winners in poetry, nonfiction, fiction, and essay.

by Amy Brady
Last Thursday we celebrated the fifth annual Chicago Review of Books Awards, co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago. The “Chirby” awards celebrate the best books published by Chicago-based writers and poets–and the best essay published by a Chicago writer–in the past year. Here are 2020’s winners. Congratulations to everyone!

(You can read the shortlist here.)

Poetry:

Too Much Midnight by Krista Franklin

Nonfiction:

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

Essay/Short Story: 

When reporting on movement actions, revolutionary joy must be given the same space as the struggle” by Matt Harvey

in Triibe

Fiction:

The Lost Book of Adana Moreau by Michael Zapata

The Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award:

This year the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award went to D.L. Mullen, owner of the Semicolon bookstore.

And many, many thanks to this year’s judges, which included many of the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:

Chair
Amy Brady, CHIRB Editor-in-Chief

