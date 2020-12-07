Congrats to the Winners of the 2020 CHIRBy Awards

Last Thursday we celebrated the fifth annual Chicago Review of Books Awards, co-presented by StoryStudio Chicago. The “Chirby” awards celebrate the best books published by Chicago-based writers and poets–and the best essay published by a Chicago writer–in the past year. Here are 2020’s winners. Congratulations to everyone!
Poetry:
Too Much Midnight by Krista Franklin
Nonfiction:
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall
Essay/Short Story:
“When reporting on movement actions, revolutionary joy must be given the same space as the struggle” by Matt Harvey
in Triibe
Fiction:
The Lost Book of Adana Moreau by Michael Zapata
The Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award:
This year the Adam Morgan Literary Citizen Award went to D.L. Mullen, owner of the Semicolon bookstore.
And many, many thanks to this year’s judges, which included many of the Chicago Review of Books‘s editorial staff and representatives from Chicago’s independent bookstores:
Chair
Amy Brady, CHIRB Editor-in-Chief
- Rebecca George, Volumes Bookcafe
- Thomas Flynn, Volumes Bookcafe
- Sarah Hollenbeck, Women & Children First
- Jeff Deutsch, Seminary Co-op and 57th Street Books
- Wayne Giacalone, RoscoeBooks
- DL Mullen, Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery
- Adam Morgan, CHIRB Founding Editor
- Todd Van Luling, CHIRB Executive Editor
- Sara Batkie, CHIRB Managing Editor
- Sarah Blakley-Cartwright, CHIRB Publishing Director
- Julia Swearingen, CHIRB Art Director
- Sara Cutaia, Editor-in-Chief at Arcturus Magazine and CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Taylor Moore, CHIRB contributor
- Ian. J. Battaglia, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Jen Cox, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Clancey D’Isa, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Dana Dunham, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Michael Welch, CHIRB Daily Editor
