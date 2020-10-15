Announcing the 2020 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist

For the fifth year in a row, the Chicago Review of Books is thrilled to present the CHIRBy Awards to recognize the best fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays published by Chicago-based writers.

Below are the finalists in each category for 2020, along with a list of this year’s judges. Congratulations to all of these incredible writers!

The winners in each category will be announced at a virtual ceremony on December 3rd.

2020 FICTION SHORTLIST

Everywhere You Don’t Belong

By Gabriel Bump

Algonquin Books

Stateway’s Garden

By Jasmon Drain

Random House

Pew

By Catherine Lacey

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

The Beauty of Your Face

By Sahar Mustafah

W. W. Norton & Company

The Lost Book of Adana Moreau

By Michael Zapata

Hanover Square Press



2020 NONFICTION SHORTLIST

Having and Being Had

By Eula Biss

Riverhead Books

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot

By Mikki Kendall

Viking

Golem Girl: A Memoir

By Riva Lehrer

One World

Between Everything and Nothing: The Journey of Seidu Mohammed and Razak Iyal and the Quest for Asylum

By Joe Meno

Counterpoint LLC

Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir

By Natasha Trethewey

Ecco Press

2020 POETRY SHORTLIST

Two Menus

By Rachel DeWoskin

University of Chicago Press

American Gun: A Poem by 100 Chicagoans edited

By Chris Green

Big Shoulders Books

Too Much Midnight

By Krista Franklin

Haymarket Books

Central Air

By Mike Puican

Triquarterly Books

So Forth

By Rosanna Warren

W. W. Norton & Company



2020 ESSAY SHORTLIST

“Ode to a Chicago Public School: The lessons learned in CPS go beyond what’s taught in the classroom“

By Nina Li Coomes

Chicago Reader

“What Happened July 17? A document of the conflict in Grant Park“

By Jim Daley, Martha Bayne, and Jason Schumer; Web interactive by Bea Malsky

South Side Weekly

“For Decades, Chicago’s Black Cowboys Have Kept An Overlooked History Alive. Now, Thanks To Lil Nas X, People Are Paying Attention“

By Maxwell Evans

Block Club Chicago

“The Coyote’s Dance“

by Austin Gilkeson

Tin House

“When Reporting on Movement Actions, Revolutionary Joy Must be Given the Same Space as the Struggle“

By Matt Harvey

The Triibe

2020 JUDGES

Chair

Amy Brady, CHIRB Editor-in-Chief