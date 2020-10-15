Announcing the 2020 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist

For the fifth year in a row, the Chicago Review of Books is thrilled to present the CHIRBy Awards to recognize the best fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short essays published by Chicago-based writers.
Below are the finalists in each category for 2020, along with a list of this year’s judges. Congratulations to all of these incredible writers!
Starting Sunday, November 29, we’ll be posting short excerpts from the nominees reading from their work. The winners in each category will be announced at a virtual ceremony on December 3rd. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. All funds raised will help support the Chicago Review of Books. Hope to see you there!
2020 FICTION SHORTLIST
Everywhere You Don’t Belong
By Gabriel Bump
Algonquin Books
Stateway’s Garden
By Jasmon Drain
Random House
Pew
By Catherine Lacey
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
The Beauty of Your Face
By Sahar Mustafah
W. W. Norton & Company
The Lost Book of Adana Moreau
By Michael Zapata
Hanover Square Press
2020 NONFICTION SHORTLIST
Having and Being Had
By Eula Biss
Riverhead Books
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot
By Mikki Kendall
Viking
Golem Girl: A Memoir
By Riva Lehrer
One World
Between Everything and Nothing: The Journey of Seidu Mohammed and Razak Iyal and the Quest for Asylum
By Joe Meno
Counterpoint LLC
Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir
By Natasha Trethewey
Ecco Press
2020 POETRY SHORTLIST
Two Menus
By Rachel DeWoskin
University of Chicago Press
American Gun: A Poem by 100 Chicagoans edited
By Chris Green
Big Shoulders Books
Too Much Midnight
By Krista Franklin
Haymarket Books
Central Air
By Mike Puican
Triquarterly Books
So Forth
By Rosanna Warren
W. W. Norton & Company
2020 ESSAY SHORTLIST
“Ode to a Chicago Public School: The lessons learned in CPS go beyond what’s taught in the classroom“
By Nina Li Coomes
Chicago Reader
“What Happened July 17? A document of the conflict in Grant Park“
By Jim Daley, Martha Bayne, and Jason Schumer; Web interactive by Bea Malsky
South Side Weekly
“For Decades, Chicago’s Black Cowboys Have Kept An Overlooked History Alive. Now, Thanks To Lil Nas X, People Are Paying Attention“
By Maxwell Evans
Block Club Chicago
“The Coyote’s Dance“
by Austin Gilkeson
Tin House
“When Reporting on Movement Actions, Revolutionary Joy Must be Given the Same Space as the Struggle“
By Matt Harvey
The Triibe
2020 JUDGES
Chair
Amy Brady, CHIRB Editor-in-Chief
- Rebecca George, Volumes Bookcafe
- Thomas Flynn, Volumes Bookcafe
- Sarah Hollenbeck, Women & Children First
- Jeff Deutsch, Seminary Co-op and 57th Street Books
- Wayne Giacalone, RoscoeBooks
- DL Mullen, Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery
- Adam Morgan, CHIRB Founding Editor
- Todd Van Luling, CHIRB Executive Editor
- Sara Batkie, CHIRB Managing Editor
- Sarah Blakley-Cartwright, CHIRB Publishing Director
- Julia Swearingen, CHIRB Art Director
- Sara Cutaia, Editor-in-Chief at Arcturus Magazine and CHIRB Editor-at-Large
- Taylor Moore, CHIRB contributor
- Ian. J. Battaglia, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Jen Cox, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Clancey D’Isa, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Dana Dunham, CHIRB Daily Editor
- Michael Welch, CHIRB Daily Editor
0 comments on “Announcing the 2020 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist”