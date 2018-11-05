The Best New Books of November 2018

Did you know the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest reading day of the year? Don’t get stuck in an airport without one (or three) of these 12 new books, including the returns of Lucia Berlin, Jonathan Lethem, and Mathias Énard, plus Chicago-based authors Maryse Meijer and Laura Adamcyzk.

Northwood

By Maryse Meijer

Catapult

November 6

A gorgeous follow-up to Meijer’s devastating debut, Heartbreaker, this novella follows a young woman into the woods as she flees from violence. (Chicago-based author)

Those Who Knew

Idra Novey

Viking

November 6

I became a fan of Novey after reading her brilliant debut Ways to Disappear a couple of years ago, so I am really excited that she is back with a new novel. This book is extremely timely in the context of the #MeToo movement and Trump era, giving us a thought provoking look at the prevailing misogyny in our society. This probing, propulsive literary thriller is about a powerful politician and his murky past with a young woman that finally catches up with him.

The Lonesome Bodybuilder

Yukiko Motoya

Translated by Asa Yoneda

Soft Skull Press

November 6

Absurd, creepy, and thoroughly engrossing, this Japanese short story collection is an absolute masterpiece. From the story of a housewife who takes up bodybuilding to one about a newlywed who notices that her husband’s features begin to slide around his face, this provocative book will keep you turning pages with its sheer creativity.

The Feral Detective

By Jonathan Lethem

Ecco

November 6

The author of Motherless Brooklyn is back with another detective novel, this time set in California’s iconic Inland Empire. It might be Lethem’s most propulsive book to date.

Evening in Paradise: More Stories

By Lucia Berlin

FSG

November 6

Three years ago, FSG published A Manual for Cleaning Women, which brought the late Berlin into the light for a new legion of fans. This second volume includes the best of the rest of her short fiction.

The Best Bad Things

By Katrina Carrasco

MCD Books

November 6

A historical crime novel set in the Pacific Northwest, starring a Pinkerton detective who’s fired for going undercover as a man.

Seventeen

By Hideo Yokoyama

Translated by Louise Heal Kawai

MCD Books

November 13

Six Four was one of the best thrillers of 2017. In this follow-up, a devastating Japanese plane crash in 1985 leads to a pulse-pounding investigative mystery 17 years later.

Muck

By Dror Burstein

Translated by Gabriel Levin

FSG

November 13

A modern spin on the book of Jeremiah, starring two Jerusalem poets grappling with a dark prophecy.

Hardly Children: Stories

By Laura Adamczyk

FSG Originals

November 20

A thrilling, moving debut story collection from Adamcyzk, the books editor at The A.V. Club in Chicago.

My Sister, the Serial Killer

Oyinkan Braithwaite

Doubleday

November 20

An audacious debut about a femme fatale which provides an offbeat look at sisterhood. Sly and morbidly funny, this is a provocative modern noir about violence and the lengths we would go to protect our loved ones.

Hannah Versus the Tree

Leland De la Durantaye

McSweeney’s

November 20

Billed as a ”mythopoetic thriller,” this is a brutally haunting, lyrical debut. The stunning prose deftly combines an ancient fable about vengeance with a contemporary story which takes on timely issues like anarchism, sexual violence, and political justice.

Tell Them of Battles, Kings, and Elephants

by Mathias Énard

New Directions

November 27

The author of Compass imagines Michelangelo’s time in Constantinople.