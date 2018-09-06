Features

Are These the 7 Best Debut Novels of 2018?

Here's the Center for Fiction's shortlist for the 2018 First Novel Prize.

by Amy Brady
Comments 0

Good news, fiction lovers! The Center for Fiction just announced their annual First Novel Prize shortlist. The list was whittled down from a longer list of 26 authors by a panel of esteemed writers, including Jeffery Renard Allen, Katie Kitamura, Rachel Kushner, Dana Spiotta, and Julie Lekstrom Himes.

Created in 2006 to celebrate “the best first novel of the year,” the award comes with a $10,000 prize. All shortlisted authors will receive $1,000. Congratulations to all of these talented debut novelists!

9781501166785_7f65d

Asymmetry 
by Lisa Halliday
Simon & Schuster

9780399592270_02a8c

Confessions of the Fox
by Jordy Rosenberg
One World

9780802128997_60373

Freshwater
by Akwaeke Emezi
Grove Press

9781250128508_30b1d

The Parking Lot Attendant
by Nafkote Tamirat
Henry Holt & Co.

9781501194429_b9244

Pretend I’m Dead
by Jen Beagin
Scribner

9780525520375_7c4de

There There
by Tommy Orange
Alfred A. Knopf

9780525436065_ec706

Trenton Makes
by Tadzio Koelb
Doubleday

You can read more about the shortlisted authors and their work over at the Center for Fiction website.

newsletter

Tags

About Amy Brady

Amy Brady is the Senior Editor of the Chicago Review of Books and Deputy Publisher of Guernica Magazine. Her writing has appeared in The Village Voice, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Dallas Morning News, The Awl, Literary Hub, McSweeney's, and elsewhere. Follow her on Twitter at @ingredient_x.

0 comments on “Are These the 7 Best Debut Novels of 2018?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: