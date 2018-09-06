Are These the 7 Best Debut Novels of 2018?

Good news, fiction lovers! The Center for Fiction just announced their annual First Novel Prize shortlist. The list was whittled down from a longer list of 26 authors by a panel of esteemed writers, including Jeffery Renard Allen, Katie Kitamura, Rachel Kushner, Dana Spiotta, and Julie Lekstrom Himes.

Created in 2006 to celebrate “the best first novel of the year,” the award comes with a $10,000 prize. All shortlisted authors will receive $1,000. Congratulations to all of these talented debut novelists!

Asymmetry

by Lisa Halliday

Simon & Schuster

Confessions of the Fox

by Jordy Rosenberg

One World

Freshwater

by Akwaeke Emezi

Grove Press

The Parking Lot Attendant

by Nafkote Tamirat

Henry Holt & Co.

Pretend I’m Dead

by Jen Beagin

Scribner

There There

by Tommy Orange

Alfred A. Knopf

Trenton Makes

by Tadzio Koelb

Doubleday

You can read more about the shortlisted authors and their work over at the Center for Fiction website.