Our Weekly Newsletter Is Now 100% Free

by Adam Morgan
Every Tuesday, our editors send their recommendations for the week’s best new books straight to your inbox with the Tuesday Reads newsletter. In that past, it was only available for members, but now we’re opening it up to everyone for free (members, you’ll get an extended version with more books).

Curated by Adam Morgan and Amy Brady, here’s what a typical newsletter looks like:

  • Our three favorite books published that week
  • Recent highlights from the Chicago Review of Books
  • Updates on CHIRB events and more

