Join Us For a ‘Conversation’ About the Body

The Conversation — an activist-minded literary series at Women & Children First Bookstore — continues this Thursday, February 22 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

According to the organizers: “Kiki Petrosino, Sarah Manguso, Gina Frangello, and Kim Brooks will be hosting ‘The Conversation: The Body,’ at Women & Children First Bookstore; we’ll continue the conversation afterwards around the corner at Las Manos Gallery. Can’t wait to see you, think with you, talk with you, and drink with you!”

The Conversation is a free, no-ticket event, open to all, but donations will be collected at the afterparty to fund a local nonprofit. Click here for more event details.

The series is curated by Kim Brooks, Rebecca Makkai, Zoe Zolbrod, Jana-Maria Hartmann, and Aleksandar Hemon, with Sarah Hollenbeck of Women & Children First.

Help the Chicago Review of Books and Arcturus make the literary world more inclusive by becoming a member, patron, or sponsor. Each option comes with its own perks and exclusive content. Click here to learn more.