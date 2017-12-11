Join Us For a ‘Conversation’ About “Writing in Trumplandia”

The Conversation — an activist-minded literary series at Women & Children First Bookstore — continues this Thursday, December 14 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

According to the organizers: “We’re almost a year in. How are writers responding to our changing country and to the emotional turmoil and political exigencies of our new daily lives? Can literature still do something that calling your senators can’t? Different from past Conversation events, this is both a reading and a discussion. Join Nami Mun, Aleksandar Hemon, Kim Brooks, Ruben Quesada, and host Rebecca Makkai as they discuss what it means to be a writer and a human in Trumplandia. Then follow us around the corner to Las Manos Gallery, where we’ll continue the conversation over drinks and food.”

The Conversation is a free, no-ticket event, open to all, but donations will be collected at the afterparty to fund a local nonprofit. Click here for more event details.

The series is curated by Kim Brooks, Rebecca Makkai, Zoe Zolbrod, Jana-Maria Hartmann, and Aleksandar Hemon, with Sarah Hollenbeck of Women & Children First.

