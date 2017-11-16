Features

Here Are Winners of the 2017 National Book Awards

by Amy Brady

Last night the publishing world celebrated the National Book Awards in New York City. Presented by the National Book Foundation, the award ceremony, one of literature’s most prestigious, honors four writers every year, one each for their work in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and young people’s literature.

This year the judges received over 1,500 books for consideration, and from the look of their list of finalists alone, it’s pretty clear that narrowing the pile down to four final winners must’ve been a difficult task. But that said, the winners come as no surprise to most of us. Each winning book earned critical and popular acclaim, proving the vitality and necessity of literature in both our personal lives and public conversations.

Here are the winners:

9781501126062_9a1a2FICTION

Jesmyn WardSing, Unburied, Sing*
Scribner / Simon & Schuster

Judges: Alexander Chee, Dave Eggers, Annie Philbrick, Karolina Waclawiak, Jacqueline Woodson (Chair)

*This is Ward’s second National Book Award. The first was for her 2011 novel, Salvage the Bones.

 

 

 

9780525497943NONFICTION

Masha Gessen, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Judges: Steve Bercu, Jeff Chang, Ruth Franklin, Paula J. Giddings (Chair), Valeria Luiselli

 

 

 

 

.POETRY

Frank BidartHalf-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016
Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Judges: Nick Flynn, Jane Mead, Gregory Pardlo, Richard Siken, Monica Youn (Chair)

 

 

 

 

33830437YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE

Robin BenwayFar from the Tree
HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers

Judges: Suzanna Hermans, Brendan Kiely, Kekla Magoon, Meg Medina (Chair), Alex Sanchez

 

 

 

 

Each winner will receive $10,000, and finalists will receive $1,000.

You can find out more at the National Book Foundation’s website.

Help the Chicago Review of Books and Arcturus make the literary world more inclusive by becoming a member, patron, or sponsor. Each option comes with its own perks and exclusive content. Click here to learn more.

 

 

Tags

About Amy Brady

Amy Brady is the Senior Editor of the Chicago Review of Books and Deputy Publisher of Guernica Magazine. Her writing has appeared in The Village Voice, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Dallas Morning News, The Awl, Literary Hub, McSweeney's, and elsewhere. Follow her on Twitter at @ingredient_x.

%d bloggers like this: