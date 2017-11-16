Here Are Winners of the 2017 National Book Awards

Last night the publishing world celebrated the National Book Awards in New York City. Presented by the National Book Foundation, the award ceremony, one of literature’s most prestigious, honors four writers every year, one each for their work in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and young people’s literature.

This year the judges received over 1,500 books for consideration, and from the look of their list of finalists alone, it’s pretty clear that narrowing the pile down to four final winners must’ve been a difficult task. But that said, the winners come as no surprise to most of us. Each winning book earned critical and popular acclaim, proving the vitality and necessity of literature in both our personal lives and public conversations.

Here are the winners:

FICTION

Jesmyn Ward, Sing, Unburied, Sing*

Scribner / Simon & Schuster

Judges: Alexander Chee, Dave Eggers, Annie Philbrick, Karolina Waclawiak, Jacqueline Woodson (Chair)

*This is Ward’s second National Book Award. The first was for her 2011 novel, Salvage the Bones.

NONFICTION

Masha Gessen, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Judges: Steve Bercu, Jeff Chang, Ruth Franklin, Paula J. Giddings (Chair), Valeria Luiselli

POETRY

Frank Bidart, Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016

Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Judges: Nick Flynn, Jane Mead, Gregory Pardlo, Richard Siken, Monica Youn (Chair)

YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE

Robin Benway, Far from the Tree

HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers

Judges: Suzanna Hermans, Brendan Kiely, Kekla Magoon, Meg Medina (Chair), Alex Sanchez

Each winner will receive $10,000, and finalists will receive $1,000.

You can find out more at the National Book Foundation’s website.

