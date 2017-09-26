Join Us For a ‘Conversation’ About Sex and Power

The Conversation — an activist-minded literary series at Women & Children First Bookstore — continues this Thursday, September 28 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

According to the organizers: “What’s the relationship between sex and power? Kim Brooks will ask some experts: Claire Dederer memoirist most recently of LOVE AND TROUBLE, who will be visiting from Seattle; Ashley Victoria, improv artist and doyenne of the Sex Positive variety show; C Russell Price, poet and author most recently of TONIGHT, WE FUCK THE TRAILER PARK OUT OF EACH OTHER; Gina Frangello, author most recently of EVERY KIND OF WANTING, and Sarah Hepola, author of BLACK OUT: REMEMBERING THE THINGS I DRANK TO FORGET. There’s a party afterward at Las Manos gallery, where we’ll talk some more and maybe some people will make out.”

The Conversation is a free, no-ticket event, open to all, but donations will be collected at the afterparty to fund a local nonprofit. Click here for more event details.

The series is curated by Kim Brooks, Rebecca Makkai, Zoe Zolbrod, Jana-Maria Hartmann, and Aleksandar Hemon, with Sarah Hollenbeck of Women & Children First.

