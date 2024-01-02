Chicago Review of Books
Dionna Griffin-Irons on Improv, Truth, and How We’re All Characters
Dionna Griffin-Irons on Improv, Truth, and How We’re All Characters

January 2, 2024
  • An interview with Dionna Griffin-Irons, former Talent Diversity and Inclusion for The Second City

In the latest episode of The Chicago Writers Podcast, Dan Finnen talks with Dionna Griffin-Irons, longtime former Director of Talent Diversity and Inclusion for The Second City, about the art of improv, fostering curiosity, and how we’re all characters who are searching for truth.

The Chicago Writers Podcast is a Stories Matter Foundation series about the latest Chicago literary news, releases, and recommendations. Stay tuned every month for new installments!

Ep 48: Dionna Griffin-Irons on Improv, Truth, and How We're All Characters Chicago Writers Podcast

