Are You Our New Social Media Editor?

The Chicago Review of Books is growing! To keep up with our eager readership, we’re looking to add a new Social Media Editor to our all-volunteer team. This would be a great role for someone based in Chicago with strong social media skills and a love for books of all genres.

As with all positions at the CHIRB, this will be a volunteer position that will require about 4-5 hours per week, but the time commitment is negotiable. Your main responsibility will be to schedule tweets tied to articles, create conversation with the account, and participate in occasional editorial meetings. Ideally this person would be based in Chicago, but we will consider applications from folks living elsewhere.

The CHIRB is committed to ensuring that the diversity of literature we feature is echoed in the makeup of our team and welcomes applications from candidates of all backgrounds.

If interested, please send your resume and a short statement of interest with the subject line Social Media Editor to our inbox editors@chireviewofbooks.com.

We hope to hear from you soon!