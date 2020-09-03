Features

The CHIRB Is Looking For A New Daily Editor

by Todd Van Luling
The Chicago Review of Books is growing! To keep up with our eager readership, we’re looking to add another Daily Editor to our all-volunteer team. This would be a great role for someone based in Chicago with strong editing skills and a love for books of all genres.

As with all positions at the CHIRB, this will be a volunteer position that will require about 4-5 hours per week, but the time commitment is negotiable. Your main responsibility will be to edit one review or interview by a contributing writer per week, and participate in monthly editorial meetings. Ideally this person would be based in Chicago, but we will consider applications from folks living elsewhere.

If interested, please send your resume and a short statement of interest to our editor-in-chief, Amy Brady, with the subject line Daily Editor. Reach her at editors@chireviewofbooks.com.

We hope to hear from you soon!

