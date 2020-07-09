10 Must-Read Books of July

Summer is finally here, and in the United States, at least, many of our traditional go-to activities like barbecues and beach parties have been put on hold. We miss the get-togethers, but the bright side is having more time to read! And what a great month to be stocking up on a new books. Here are 10 of the editors’ favorite books hitting shelves in July.

Death and the Butterfly

By Colin Hester

Counterpoint

“For readers of Michael Ondaatje and Chris Cleave, this multigenerational literary novel features the intertwined stories of three women who transcend three tragedies of the twentieth century with the aid of the greatest love poet of all time: Pablo Neruda.”

Inheritors

By Asako Serizawa

Doubleday

“Spanning more than 150 years, and set in multiple locations in colonial and postcolonial Asia and the United States, Inheritors paints a kaleidoscopic portrait of its characters as they grapple with the legacies of loss, imperialism, and war.”

My Favorite Girlfriend was a French Bulldog

By Legna Rodriguez Iglesias; Translated by Megan McDowell

McSweeney’s

“My Favorite Girlfriend was a French Bulldog is a novel told in fifteen stories, linked by the same protagonist, our narrator, who—in her own voice and channeling the voices of others—creates an unsparing, multigenerational portrait of her native Cuba.”

Life Events

By Karolina Waclawiak

FSG

“What if Evelyn’s whole life has been a mistake? At thirty-seven, she’s on the verge of divorce and anxiously awaiting everyone she loves dying on her. […] Life Events is about planning your next phase when you see your past as a failure and your future as an impossible obligation.”

I Hold a Wolf by the Ears

By Laura van den Berg

FSG

“I Hold a Wolf by the Ears, Laura van den Berg’s first story collection since her acclaimed and prizewinning Isle of Youth, draws readers into a world of wholly original, sideways ghost stories that linger in the mouth and mind like rotten, fragrant fruit. Both timeless and urgent, these eleven stories confront misogyny, violence, and the impossible economics of America with van den Berg’s trademark spiky humor and surreal eye.”

The Aunt Who Wouldn’t Die

By Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay

HarperVia

“Somlata has just married into the dynastic but declining Mitra family. At eighteen, she expects to settle into her role as a devout wife in this traditional, multi-generational family. But then Somlata, wandering the halls of the grand, decaying Mitra mansion, stumbles upon the body of her great aunt-in-law, Pishima.”

Sensation Machines

By Adam Wilson

Soho Press

“Michael and Wendy Mixner are a Brooklyn-based couple whose marriage is failing in the wake of a personal tragedy. Michael, a Wall Street trader, is meanwhile keeping a secret: he’s lost the couple’s life savings. And Wendy, a digital marketing strategist, has been hired onto a data-mining project of epic scale, whose mysterious creator has ambitions to reshape America’s social and political landscapes. When Michael’s best friend is murdered, the evidence leads back to Wendy’s client, setting off a dangerous chain of events that will

profoundly change the couple—and the country.”

Miracle Country: A Memoir

By Kendra Atleework

Algonquin

“Kendra’s parents taught their children to thrive in this beautiful, if harsh, landscape, prone to wildfires, blizzards, and gale-force winds. Above all, they were raised on unconditional love and delight in the natural world. After Kendra’s mother died of a rare autoimmune disease when Kendra was just sixteen, however, her once beloved desert world came to feel empty and hostile, as climate change, drought, and wildfires intensified.”

True Love

By Sarah Gerard

Harper

“Nina is a struggling writer, a college drop-out, a liar, and a cheater. More than anything she wants love. She deserves it. […] Nina’s quest for fulfillment is at once darkly comedic, acerbically acute, and painfully human—a scathing

critique of contemporary society, and a tender examination of our anguished yearning for connection in an era defined by detachment.”

Nobody: A Hymn to the Sea

By Alice Oswald

W.W. Norton & Company

“A collage of water-stories from the Odyssey, reconstructed as a mesmeric and hallucinatory booklength poem by acclaimed poet Alice Oswald.”