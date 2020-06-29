The Artist’s Bookshelf: BrownMark

BrownMark has been holding it down for four decades. The artist formerly known as Mark Brown first came to prominence right out of high school playing bass with Prince and the Revolution from 1981 to 1986, touring the world and making key contributions to beloved singles and album tracks. An architect of what has become known as the Minneapolis Sound, BrownMark masterminded the funk collective Mazarati, enjoyed a solo career at Motown records, and currently tours with a reconstituted Revolution. His latest album, House Party, updates the Minneapolis Sound for the age of hip hop. His memoir about coming of age with Prince and the Revolution will be published by the University of Minnesota press in September. Here are five books that the musician finds inspiring.

“I read mostly Spiritual publications. Here are books I like outside of that. I’m really into forensic science thrillers.”

The Bone Collector

By Jeffrey Deaver

G.P. Putnam’s Sons

“This is a story of taking you into the mind of a skilled detective and his ability through forensic science and depth of insight, to solve impossible mysteries.”

The Autobiography of Malcolm X

By Malcolm X, as told to Alex Haley

Ballantine Books

“This book was an eye opener that took me on a journey into the heart of racism in America. This human rights activist shows another side to the struggle that continues on to this very day.”

Along Came A Spider

By James Patterson

Grand Central Publishing

“An African-American psychologist and policeman Alex Cross is one of my favorites by James Paterson. A true crime thriller that keeps you glued to the pages.”

Kiss The Girls

By James Patterson

Grand Central Publishing

“Yet another masterpiece from James Paterson about an African-American psychologist and policeman Alex Cross. This is truly a psychological thriller full of suspense.”

What Can the Bible Teach Us?

Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania

“I love this book because of its practical wisdom. It takes you into a well organized sequence in learning the purpose of the scriptures as well as the benefits we receive from them.”