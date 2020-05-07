Congratulations to Chicago Writer and Teacher Ed Roberson

Today Poets & Writers announced that Chicago poet Ed Roberson is this year’s recipient of the $70,000 Jackson Poetry Prize. The judges for this year’s award were poets Nikky Finney, Anne Waldman, and Robert Wrigley.

Roberson is the author of 10 books and has taught at several of Chicago’s institutions of higher education, including Columbia College and the University of Chicago.

Congratulations to this incredibly deserving poet! Read more at the Poets & Writers website.