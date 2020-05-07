Features

Congratulations to Chicago Writer and Teacher Ed Roberson

The poet has won this year's Jackson Poetry Prize.

by Editorial Staff
Comments 0

Today Poets & Writers announced that Chicago poet Ed Roberson is this year’s recipient of the $70,000 Jackson Poetry Prize. The judges for this year’s award were poets Nikky Finney, Anne Waldman, and Robert Wrigley.

Roberson is the author of 10 books and has taught at several of Chicago’s institutions of higher education, including Columbia College and the University of Chicago.

Congratulations to this incredibly deserving poet! Read more at the Poets & Writers website.

0 comments on “Congratulations to Chicago Writer and Teacher Ed Roberson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: