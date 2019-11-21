The 2019 National Book Award Winners

Last night, America’s literati donned tuxes and gowns and gathered in New York City for The National Book Awards. Here are the winners for each category. Congratulations to all!
Young People’s Literature:
Martin W. Sandler
1919, The Year That Changed America
Poetry:
Arthur Sze
Sight Lines
Translation:
Laszlo Krasznahorkai and Ottile Muzlet
Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming
Nonfiction:
Sarah M. Broom
The Yellow House
Fiction:
Susan Choi
Trust Exercise
