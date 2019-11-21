News

The 2019 National Book Award Winners

Congratulations to these incredible authors.

by Amy Brady
Comments 0

Last night, America’s literati donned tuxes and gowns and gathered in New York City for The National Book Awards. Here are the winners for each category. Congratulations to all!

Young People’s Literature:
Martin W. Sandler
1919, The Year That Changed America

Poetry:
Arthur Sze
Sight Lines

Translation:
Laszlo Krasznahorkai and Ottile Muzlet
Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming

Nonfiction:
Sarah M. Broom
The Yellow House

Fiction:
Susan Choi 
Trust Exercise

Tags

About Amy Brady

Amy Brady is the Editor-in-Chief of the Chicago Review of Books and Deputy Publisher of Guernica Magazine. Her writing has appeared in Oprah, The Village Voice, Pacific Standard, The New Republic, McSweeney's, and elsewhere. Follow her on Twitter at @ingredient_x.

0 comments on “The 2019 National Book Award Winners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: