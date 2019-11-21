The 2019 National Book Award Winners

Last night, America’s literati donned tuxes and gowns and gathered in New York City for The National Book Awards. Here are the winners for each category. Congratulations to all!

Young People’s Literature:

Martin W. Sandler

1919, The Year That Changed America

Poetry:

Arthur Sze

Sight Lines

Translation:

Laszlo Krasznahorkai and Ottile Muzlet

Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming

Nonfiction:

Sarah M. Broom

The Yellow House



Fiction:

Susan Choi

Trust Exercise