You Can Read the Mueller Report on the Nook App For Free

Right after the Mueller Report is released on Thursday, April 18 (reportedly around 11 a.m. EDT), Barnes & Noble is making the entire redacted report available for free via its Nook app for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as its Nook devices. In fact, you can preorder it right now and get a notification the instant it’s available for download.

“We’ve received strong demand from our customers for this report, and want to make it as easy as possible for them to access it for free as soon as possible,” says Tim Mantel, Chief Merchandising Officer for Barnes & Noble. The company’s print edition will go on sale April 29, the same week other publishers like Scribner and Melville House release their own versions.

More product details from Barnes & Noble:

This is a PDF/direct replica of historic The Mueller Report as released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Barr redactions and all, and it is essential reading for all Americans on both sides of the aisle.

After almost two long years, the wait is over for one of the most important investigations in the history of American politics—the U.S. Special Counsel’s Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, led by Robert S. Mueller. For the first time, the public will be able to see the nearly 400-page Mueller Report, which examines allegations of collusion between the Russian government and the Trump presidential campaign of 2016, as well as potential obstruction of justice by President Trump and others in regard to the investigation.

Since the investigation began, Mueller has indicted 34 people and three companies, including top advisers to President Trump, on charges ranging from election interference to hacking e-mails. After Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the massive findings on March 24—including text from the report stating that the “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” and while it “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him”—speculation about what the investigation actually did find has only grown.